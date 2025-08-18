NX Global Engineering Conducts Park Cleanup Activity

– Pursuing Environmental Protection and CSR for Sustainable Societies –

TOKYO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NX Global Engineering Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter “NXGE”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., conducted a park cleanup activity at West Coast Park in Singapore on Thursday, June 26.

This activity was conducted as part of the company’s efforts to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities (CSR) based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Twenty NXGE employees took part in this endeavor to beautify the park by collecting trash and properly disposing of waste. Their particular focus was picking up plastic trash, plastic bottles, cigarette butts, and other waste materials that negatively impact the natural environment, thereby helping protect the local natural surroundings. Following the cleanup, the participants exchanged opinions on the importance of sustainability and waste reduction, using the opportunity to further raise awareness among all employees about the need for environmental protection. One member of the cleanup crew commented, “I’m proud to have been part of this meaningful cleanup activity, through which we renewed our commitment to creating a cleaner and greener community. We are making a solid difference by working together as one.”

The NX Group will continue to recognize its social and public missions as a logistics company, actively communicate with local communities and engage in community-based social contribution activities to help bring about sustainable societies.

