Odoo & Konica Minolta Announce Strategic Partnership in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Business management software provider Odoo and Konica Minolta Business Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd announce their strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation in Malaysia by leveraging digital technology.



Belgian business management software Odoo joins forces with leading printing solution provider Konica Minolta to accelerate digital transformation in Malaysia.

Leading Printing Solution Provider in Malaysia

A leader in IT innovation, KMBS drives digital transformation through its Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio, optimizing workflows and enhancing business efficiency. The IT service provider also offers multifunction printers and delivers cloud-based digital printing solutions to major sectors in Malaysia.

KMBS joined the Odoo partnership network in 2024 and anticipates rapid international growth as a strategic partner.

“Odoo’s global presence and comprehensive capabilities are its key strengths. As an Odoo partner, we aim to strategically expand the adoption of Odoo ERP solutions across Malaysia, leveraging its strong foundation and our local expertise,” says Tan Wai Chong, AI Ops, Chief of Data Officer of Data Connect in KMBS.

Global Vision & Local Support in All-in-One Business Management

Dedicated to business digitalization, Odoo serves 36,000 users locally and 15 million globally, round-the-clock.

Odoo’s business management apps cover all core operations, including sales, purchase, inventory, finance, and project management. The open-source software introduces integration with MyInvois and API connection with Shopee , supporting end users in Malaysia with seamless invoicing and e-commerce practices that comply with local regulations.

“With this strategic partnership, I believe businesses will be better served with the services and products offered by Konica Minolta & Odoo,” states Emmanuel Lawas, Head of Channel Sales (SEA) in Odoo. “We look forward to contributing to the growth in digital transformation in Malaysia.”

Continuously evolving to serve businesses with cutting-edge technology, Odoo will officially launch its AI agent this coming September.

Try Odoo for free to experience intuitive business management. Click here to learn more about its partnership program.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd, established in 2003, is one of the largest organizations and has the widest network in the local OA industry with 12 branches throughout Malaysia. KMBS’s customer-centric innovation and solutions enable businesses to connect and transform in the wave of digital innovation.

About Odoo

With 70+ official apps and 57k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses’ finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more. The Belgian open-source service provider operates in 19 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, Indonesia, Dubai, and Hong Kong SAR.