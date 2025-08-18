Philosophy Studio Partners with OWAY to Introduce Customised Detox Rituals and Scalp Treatments in Singapore

OWAY Scalp Treatment and Hair Wellness

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2025 – Philosophy Studio, a leading hair studio in Singapore dedicated to holistic and sustainable beauty, proudly announces its partnership with Italian biodynamic beauty brand OWAY. This collaboration introduces a new era in personalised scalp and hair wellness through the launch of OWAY’s signature Detox Ritual and other targeted treatment rituals.

Blending ancient botanical wisdom with modern trichology, OWAY’s treatments are now exclusively available at Philosophy Studio – providing scalp treatment clients with natural, plant-based effective solutions free from harmful chemicals.

Discover the OWAY Detox Ritual

At the heart of this launch is the Detox Ritual – a transformative treatment that uses OWAY’s 100% natural Herbs & Clay Peeling Cleanser. This clay-based detoxifying formula gently exfoliates the scalp, removing buildup, pollutants, and toxins while restoring balance and clarity to the scalp.

Designed for all hair types, the Detox Ritual serves as the foundation of scalp wellness, preparing the skin to better absorb nutrients from follow-up treatments. It’s an essential reset for those experiencing imbalances caused by stress, styling products, or urban living. Clients are recommended to undergo the Ritual after every few OWAY hair baths for optimum scalp vitality.

Tailored Healing Through Personalised Treatment Rituals

Philosophy Studio also introduces OWAY’s Personalised Treatment Rituals, a collection of targeted therapies designed to address common scalp concerns:

Purifying Ritual – Combats dandruff and flaking for dry or oily scalps using biodynamic thyme and rice wax.

Rebalancing Ritual – Regulates sebum production and balances oily scalps with Amazonian white clay and biodynamic sage.

Soothing Ritual – Calms redness, sensitivity, and irritation with biodynamic helichrysum and zanthoxylum.

Hair Loss Ritual – Strengthens hair roots and stimulates growth with organic horse chestnut, mint, and plant stem cells.

Each Personalised Treatment Ritual starts with a scalp analysis using the Tricho-Analyzer to assess scalp health and tailor the treatment plan accordingly.

Scalp Signature Ritual: A Fusion of Detox and Personalisation

The Scalp Signature Ritual merges the Detox Ritual with one of the Personalised Treatment Rituals, offering the best of both worlds in a single session. By first purifying the scalp and then targeting specific concerns, this comprehensive treatment ensures deeper absorption and longer-lasting results.

Whether you’re struggling with oiliness, flakes, sensitivity, or thinning hair, the Scalp Signature Ritual delivers a complete healing experience that enhances scalp function and overall hair quality.

Strengthen and Repair with OWAY’s Rebuilding Treatment

For clients with damaged, brittle, or chemically processed hair – including those undergoing hair rebonding treatments in Singapore, the Rebuilding Treatment provides intensive hair fibre reconstruction. Using a patented blend of 18 biomimetic amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and Amazonian butters, this treatment replenishes moisture, rebuilds the keratin structure, and improves elasticity.

The Rebuilding Treatment is particularly beneficial after chemical services or prolonged exposure to heat and environmental aggressors. It restores shine, strength, and softness from root to tip, a must-try for anyone looking to reverse visible signs of damage.

As a boutique hair studio in Singapore, Philosophy Studio aligns with OWAY’s ethos of biodynamic farming, fair-trade sourcing, and clean beauty. All OWAY treatments are formulated without SLS/SLES, parabens, synthetic fragrances, or petroleum derivatives, making them suitable even for sensitive scalps.

Clients can enjoy an immersive salon experience that combines scalp therapy with sensorial aromatherapy, personalised consultation, and evidence-based scalp and hair analysis.

The full range of OWAY treatments, Personalised Treatment Rituals, Scalp Signature Ritual, and Rebuilding Treatment, are now available exclusively at Philosophy Studio.

Philosophy Studio

Philosophy Studio is a boutique hair studio in Singapore that champions wellness, sustainability, and personalised hair care. Through holistic treatments and responsible product partnerships, it delivers beauty services that respect both nature and the individual.