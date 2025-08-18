Rediscover Malaysia Through A Muslim-Friendly Lens: Islamic Tourism Month (ITM) 2025 Returns This August

PUTRAJAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2025 – Islamic Tourism Month (ITM) 2025 returns for its fourth and most exciting edition yet, inviting Malaysians and global travelers to embark on a journey of rediscovery through the rich lens of Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality (MFTH). Organised by the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC), ITM 2025 takes place from 18 August to 30 September, showcasing the beauty, diversity, and warmth of Malaysia as a leading Muslim-friendly destination.

This year’s campaign unfolds across eight (8) vibrant categories; Mosque Open Day, Accommodation, Travel Packages, Spa, Wellness and Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Events and Exhibitions, Shopping and Retail, and Tourism Products and Theme Parks, offering a nationwide celebration filled with inclusive-meaningful experiences tailored for locals and international visitors; families, solo travelers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts alike.

ITM 2025 unfolds with a promise of uncompromising discovery experience as Malaysia continues to shine in Muslim-friendly tourism, once again securing the top spot in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2025, marking a decade of consecutive recognition as the world’s preferred destination. This achievement goes beyond rankings, it’s built on a foundation of accessible prayer facilities, inclusive travel experiences, widespread availability of halal food, and progressive tourism policies.

At the heart of ITM 2025 is its signature programme: Mosque Open Day. Throughout the month, selected mosques across the country will welcome the public for guided tours, exhibitions, and community-driven activities. Designed to promote understanding, inclusivity, and cultural exchange, this initiative offers a unique opportunity to appreciate the spiritual, historical, and social significance of mosques in Malaysia’s everyday life.

A CALL TO COLLABORATE: JOIN AS AN ITM 2025 PARTNER

ITC invites players across Malaysia’s tourism and hospitality sectors to join the movement as official ITM 2025 partners. From branding exposure and market engagement to economic opportunity, businesses will benefit from access to ITC’s promotional platforms, visibility among a high-value travel segment, and alignment with Malaysia’s broader Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) tourism objectives.

“The seeds planted in 2022 have blossomed into an event that reflects Malaysia’s warmth, diversity and hospitality,” said Nur Alyssa Coraline Yussin, Acting Director-General of ITC.

“We invite businesses to be part of this growing movement. By aligning with ITM 2025, partners gain access to a strong branding platform, a rapidly expanding Muslim tourist market and the chance to support Malaysia’s journey toward VM 2026”.

“As the Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality (MFTH) ecosystem continues to expand, ITM offers a timely opportunity to showcase products and services that are inclusive, values-driven and culturally relevant, all while driving real business impact,” she added.

Since its inception, ITM has attracted over 300 participating organisations, contributing more than RM5 million in accumulated value to the national tourism landscape. Their collective efforts have helped elevate Malaysia’s MFTH offerings while solidifying its position as a sustainable, values-driven tourism hub.

GET CREATIVE: THE ITM 2025 TIKTOK CHALLENGE IS BACK

The much-loved ITM TikTok Challenge returns in 2025. Content creators are invited to explore ITM partner destinations and share their experiences using the hashtag #ExperienceITM2025. With just three simple steps; Visit, Video, and Viral, participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes worth more than RM50,000, including a holiday package to Xi’an, China, and an exclusive sailing getaway with Aroya Cruises.

MARCHING TOWARDS VISIT MALAYSIA 2026

With Visit Malaysia 2026 on the horizon, ITM 2025 serves as a strategic prelude; a platform to galvanise industry readiness, attract global attention, and celebrate what makes Malaysia truly unique. By participating, businesses not only contribute to national tourism goals but also join a movement rooted in authentic experiences, inclusive values, and long-term impact.

REGIONAL MOMENTUM: MALAYSIA’S ASEAN CHAIRMANSHIP ELEVATES ITM 2025

This year’s ITM unfolds at a pivotal moment as Malaysia assumes the Chairmanship of ASEAN, offering a timely space to deepen regional tourism collaboration. With shared cultural values and growing interest in Muslim-friendly travel, ITM 2025 presents an exceptional opportunity for visitors from ASEAN member states to explore Malaysia’s offerings. From ITC perspective, this alignment is expected to drive stronger participation and outcomes than previous editions, further positioning Malaysia as a gateway for inclusive, experience-rich tourism across Southeast Asia.

WHO SHOULD JOIN?

ITM 2025 is open to all tourism and hospitality players, including: