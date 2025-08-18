Stella International Secures ‘AA’ MSCI ESG Rating In Back-to-Back Upgrade

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Stella International Holdings Limited (“Stella” or the “Group”; SEHK: 1836), a leading developer and manufacturer of quality footwear and leather goods, is pleased to announce that it has received an upgraded MSCI ESG Rating of ‘AA’, up from its previous ‘A’ rating – marking its second consecutive annual upgrade.

The MSCI rating upgrade recognises the Group’s progress in environmental performance, particularly in Raw Material Sourcing and Product Carbon Footprint management. Stella’s scores across all six key ESG issues in the Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods sector now exceed the industry average, reflecting steady improvements in recent years.

In Raw Material Sourcing, MSCI identified Stella’s ongoing efforts to strengthen supply chain sustainability as a key driver, including the achievement of 100% Leather Working Group (LWG) certification among core leather suppliers in 2024. In Product Carbon Footprint, improvements were supported by enhanced data transparency and management – underpinned by the completion of annual Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon inventories with ISO 14064 certification, public disclosure of emissions data, and initiatives such as supply chain localisation to support longer-term decarbonisation.

Recognising that there is still more work ahead, the Group further strengthened its climate change commitment in 2025 by setting Near-term Science Based Targets (SBT) covering all three scopes of its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These targets are currently under review by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and will be publicly disclosed once validated.

Mr. Chi Lo-Jen, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, “This upgrade is a testament to our enhanced sustainability disclosures and proactive management of key ESG issues, but we remain mindful that sustainability is a long-term journey. We will continue to focus on improving transparency while working closely with our partners to deliver steady, measurable progress.”

MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader), according t‑o exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

For further details on the Group's ESG initiatives please visit our website

About Stella International Holdings Limited

Stella International (SEHK: 1836) is a leading developer and manufacturer of quality footwear and leather goods. A trusted partner to many of the world’s most sought-after brands, it offers a unique proposition of unparalleled craftsmanship, production flexibility, and strong speed-to-market and commercialization capability, supported by a broad, diverse and proven manufacturing base across China and Southeast Asia.

Stella International was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index, and eligible to be traded on the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

