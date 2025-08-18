The completion of the off-site data backup system strengthens the foundation of data security

URUMQI, China, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 4th, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Communication Company completed the off-site backup construction of the Marketing 2.0 core business system, successfully establishing a unified off-site data backup management system that spans regions and data centers. This achievement signifies a new milestone in the company’s data disaster recovery and backup capabilities, offering enhanced assurance for business continuity and data storage security, and further reinforcing the foundation for digital transformation.

With the rapid expansion of the Marketing 2.0 business scale, the company has experienced exponential data growth. Ensuring data security and robust disaster recovery mechanisms has become essential for maintaining stable business operations. To address these needs, the company initiated the construction of a remote backup system aimed at strengthening its data security infrastructure and ensuring data integrity and uninterrupted business operations in the event of emergencies. Guided by the principles of “security, efficiency, and intelligence,” the company is committed to building a reliable data disaster recovery framework.

In the initial phase, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Communication Company assembled a professional technical team to conduct on-site assessments of multiple potential data centers. Through a comprehensive evaluation of key factors—including geographical location, network environment, infrastructure, and system standards—the optimal site for the off-site backup data center was selected. During the implementation phase, the company strictly adhered to the planned design, systematically executing system deployment, network configuration, and backup testing. It successfully overcame technical challenges related to cross-regional and cross-data center integration, ultimately achieving resource synergy between the two locations. The system now supports real-time local backup and automated remote synchronization of Marketing 2.0 core business data, forming a comprehensive data protection architecture based on “dual-active + disaster recovery.” Through the combined use of local and off-site backup mechanisms, the company has achieved end-to-end secure storage of core business data, significantly enhancing data protection and business resilience.

Looking ahead, the company plans to conduct remote backup and recovery drills for the Marketing 2.0 system to validate the reliability and effectiveness of the off-site backup data. Additionally, it will continue to enhance the data security and disaster recovery system to provide a more robust foundation for the company’s ongoing business development.