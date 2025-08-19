Alibaba.com Announces Star-Studded Judging Panel for $1 Million CoCreate Pitch Competition’s U.S. Final

70 semi-finalists selected from 20,000+ entries will pitch their product ideas live to Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Simu Liu, Stephanie Mehta and Everette Taylor

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alibaba.com, a leading business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, today announced the celebrity host and judging panel for the U.S. final of its $1 million CoCreate Pitch competition.

Slated to take place during CoCreate 2025 Las Vegas on September 4–5, the U.S. final will be hosted by renowned entrepreneur and Shark Tank icon Daymond John. He will be joined by an all-star panel of judges including:

Lori Greiner , Star of Shark Tank, Prolific Inventor, Distinguished Entrepreneur & Brand Builder Extraordinaire

, Star of Shark Tank, Prolific Inventor, Distinguished Entrepreneur & Brand Builder Extraordinaire Simu Liu , Actor best known as the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Writer, investor; Chief Content Officer of MiLa;

, Actor best known as the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Writer, investor; Chief Content Officer of MiLa; Stephanie Mehta , CEO and Chief Content Officer of Mansueto Ventures, publisher of Inc. and Fast Company;

, CEO and Chief Content Officer of Mansueto Ventures, publisher of Inc. and Fast Company; Everette Taylor , CEO of Kickstarter.

Meet the Host and Judges

Daymond John will serve as the emcee for the U.S. final round of this world’s largest product-focused pitch competition. John is the founder and CEO of the iconic lifestyle brand FUBU, growing the global fashion company into an empire generating over $6 billion in sales. For 17 seasons, he has been a staple of ABC’s multiple Emmy Award-winning Shark Tank where he is also an original Shark. John has been recognized worldwide for advancing economic opportunity and innovation. Beyond television, he leads The Shark Group, helping businesses craft authentic brand strategies and unlock growth, and is a New York Times Best Selling author for multiple books dedicated to financial education.

Lori Greiner, beloved Shark on Shark Tank, holds over 120 U.S. and international patents and has created and marketed over 1,000 products with a 90% success rate on new items launched, making her one of the most prolific inventors of retail and consumer products. Honored with the Sherry Lansing ‘Woman of the Year’ Award and listed as one of Success Magazine’s Top 25 Personal and Professional Development Influencers to Follow. She has earned the nickname “Queen of QVC” for her unmatched success in televised product sales, and will bring her sharp eye for consumer potential and scalability to CoCreate Pitch US Final.

Simu Liu made history as the star of the first Asian-fronted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. He is also a rising investor, and the Chief Content Officer of MiLa. His Homecoming Fund supports Asian-led startups, and he recently appeared as a guest Dragon on Canada’s Dragons’ Den. With over 5 million followers, Simu bridges East and West, culture and commerce.

Stephanie Mehta, CEO and Chief Content Officer of Mansueto Ventures, publisher of Fast Company and Inc., is one of the most respected leaders in business journalism. Mehta previously served as editor-in-chief of Fast Company, and held senior roles at Vanity Fair, Bloomberg Media, Fortune, and The Wall Street Journal. Her work bridges Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and emerging markets, making her a trusted voice among entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers worldwide.

Everette Taylor is the CEO of Kickstarter, the leading crowdfunding and launch platform for creative projects of all sizes. Under his leadership, the company was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies and surpassed $9 billion in pledges to campaigns on the platform. He founded his first company at age 19, was recognized on Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2018, and was also recognized on the TIME100 Next list in 2023. Everette is a widely recognized voice in entrepreneurship, technology, marketing, startups, art, and diversity.

“At Alibaba.com, our mission has always been to make it easy to do business anywhere,” said Liz Wang, Global Head of Commercial Strategy at Alibaba.com. “We’re constantly expanding how we support entrepreneurs—whether through global sourcing, supply chain services, or new innovations like our AI sourcing agent, Accio. Through CoCreate Pitch, we’re proud to back the next generation of founders—not just with funding, but with the tools, expertise, and infrastructure they need to grow and succeed on a global stage.”

A Global Sourcing Ecosystem for Entrepreneurs

The pitch competition is the marquee program of CoCreate 2025, Alibaba.com’s flagship sourcing summit that brings together entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and investors for two days of product innovation and business building.

With over 20,000 applications submitted globally by its the first deadline on August 15, the CoCreate Pitch competition showcases the most innovative product ideas from entrepreneurs across the globe. A total of 100 semifinalists will pitch live—70 in Las Vegas and 30 in London this November—for a shot at winning from a $1 million prize pool, including two grand prizes of $200,000 in cash and Alibaba.com sourcing credits.

Beyond the pitch stage, CoCreate 2025 offers a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs to connect and grow. Over 50 trusted manufacturers from Alibaba.com’s global ecosystem will be on-site, presenting more than 20,000 of the latest product samples from upwards of 200 suppliers. Attendees can also take part in an all-new business matchmaking experience where they’ll engage in targeted 10-minute meetings with key decision-makers to explore samples, discuss customization, and fast-track deals. Complementing these hands-on opportunities, the event will also feature 100+ expert-led workshops addressing the most pressing issues facing today’s small and mid-sized businesses.

Got your ticket to join CoCreate 2025 for the global sourcing revolution and entrepreneurship excitement at: https://registration.eventpack.com/cocreate2025?tracelog=pr0731

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.