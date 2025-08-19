America’s Pets Are Stressed — And Their Owners Want to Know Why: New Survey Finds Pet Parents’ Biggest Concern in 2025 is Mental Health

Nearly two-thirds (61%) of pet owners cite separation anxiety as their primary behavioral concern, surpassing aggression, disobedience, and even physical ailments.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SATELLAI , a pioneering force in AI-integrated pet technology, today released key findings from its inaugural “Pet Tech Trends” Survey, revealing a profound shift in what truly matters to pet owners. According to data from Pollfish , pet parents are most concerned with alleviating anxiety and better understanding their pet’s emotional well-being, even more than traditional worries around their physical health or location.



SATELLAI Survey Highlights

If Pets Could “Text,” Owners Want to Talk Feelings

Over half of pet owners (52%) say the single most valuable insight they’d love to know about their pet is how they’re feeling — far surpassing more practical concerns around “where they are” (16%), “their activity level” (10%), or “if they’ve eaten” (9%). Interestingly, the desire to connect with pets on a deeper emotional level held steady across all ages, regions, and pet types that were surveyed, further underscoring the significance of emotional insights for pet owners this year.

“This data shows that pet parents are increasingly attuned to the emotional and behavioral complexities of their furry friends,” said David Teaster, Product Marketing Director at SATELLAI. “There is a substantial desire among pet owners to learn more about how their pets are feeling and help them communicate those emotional needs effectively, a critical gap that AI-powered pet tech can help fill.”

The One Thing Pet Owners Can’t Shake: Anxiety

Pet separation anxiety is also now the #1 concern among pet parents by overwhelming numbers (61%), beating out worries around other behavioral issues such as aggression and disobedience (19%) by over 40 percentage points. Underscoring the significance of the problem, 72% of pet owners are at least “somewhat concerned” about their pet’s anxiety or stress when left alone.

“Pet anxiety is no longer just another worry of pet owners, but rather their primary concern,” Teaster continued. “Owners now assign their pets’ emotional well-being the same importance as their physical safety, underscoring the importance of developing new tools to address behavioral concerns in real-time. The next era for smart pet products is all about this trend, and we’re likely to see more all-inclusive, AI-powered products capable of evaluating a pet’s overall well-being introduced in the near future.”

By 2030, the “Pet Tech” market is forecast to grow to $17.75B (up from $7.63B in 2024) . This survey is the clearest indicator yet of the motivations driving this rapid growth. Just under half of all pet owners today (46%) are already prepared to hand over their dog’s training to an AI tool, if one were available, and 72% are currently using at least one smart device. Owners’ overwhelming concerns around pet anxiety and emotional well-being signify a new era in pet care, one that transcends basic needs in favor of a holistic understanding.

Methodology

The research was conducted by Pollfish, among a sample of 600 US pet owners (Aged 18+). The data was collected between 07.03.2025 and 07.09.2025.

