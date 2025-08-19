SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Anycubic celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, marking a decade of growth from a small Shenzhen startup into a trusted companion for millions of creators across more than 200 countries. This journey has been defined not only by technology, but by listening to and evolving with its users.



Anycubic at 10: A Decade Forged by Makers, Inspired by Users

Listening, Learning, Evolving

The journey hasn’t been about leaps alone, but about listening—to educators, artists, engineers, and hobbyists. Products such as the Photon resin series and the Kobra FDM line were shaped through extensive feedback and iteration. The introduction of technologies like the ACE Pro, with its multi-color capabilities and seamless stability, came not from a lab alone, but from conversations with makers who needed more from their tools.

Today, over 4.4 million Anycubic printers power classrooms, studios, and workshops worldwide—not as finished answers, but as starting points for ideas yet to be imagined.

A Celebration of Community

To honor this milestone, Anycubic is gathering with its global community:

A Global AMA on Reddit (Aug 19–23), where leaders including CTO James Ouyang , VP Ancen Zhang, and Technical Manager Barry will engage in open dialogue with users.

, VP Ancen Zhang, and Technical Manager Barry will engage in open dialogue with users. A 10th Anniversary Meet-Up in Istanbul ( Aug 21 ), bringing together local users, partners, and creators to share stories and inspiration.

Looking Forward: The Anycubic Dream

The next decade begins with the “Anycubic Dream” initiative—a 10-year global program to donate 10,000 printers to educators, makers, and innovators, especially those who might not otherwise have access. Participants will be invited to share their visions and join a growing network of Anycubic Dreamers, showing how imagination and technology together can create real impact.

This vision is reinforced by the MakerOnline platform, where challenges like Color Our World 2.0 encourage creators to connect, collaborate, and showcase their work.

The challenge runs until August 29, with cash prizes and Anycubic printers awaiting the most creative entries.

“Ten years feels less like an endpoint and more like a foundation,” said James Ouyang, co-founder and CTO of Anycubic. “What we’ve built so far is only a preview of what this community can do.”

With Gratitude

As a thank-you, Anycubic is launching 10th Anniversary promotions, community activities, and creative campaigns—an invitation to makers everywhere to keep building the future, together.

About Anycubic

Founded in 2015, Anycubic has grown into one of the world’s leading 3D printing companies, serving millions of users in over 200 countries and regions. Known for its innovative and reliable machines, Anycubic empowers creators everywhere to transform ideas into reality.