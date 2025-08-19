Capture the World: Agoda Develops a Curated Guide to Picture-Perfect Nature Destinations this World Photography Day

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has created a curated guide to some of Asia’s most breathtaking landscapes this World Photography Day, celebrated on 19 August, as research from Virgin Media shows that adults on holiday take more than 14 selfies a day and upload 7 images to social media a week.

As the quality of camera-phone technology continues to advance, more and more travelers are sharing their experiences on social media platforms to breathtaking effect. From lush forests to dramatic coastlines, these lesser-known destinations offer budding photographers the perfect backdrop to capture nature’s beauty. Photography is increasingly becoming inseparable from travel, encouraging the exploration and appreciation of diverse cultures and landscapes. Travelers now use camera phone photography as a way of documenting their experiences as well as inspiring others.

Here’s Agoda’s list of 6 breathtaking nature destinations in Asia where novice and professional photographers alike can frame the perfect shot:

1. Ha Giang Loop, Vietnam

Nestled in northern Vietnam, the Ha Giang Loop is a paradise for photographers. With its winding roads, towering limestone peaks, and vibrant rice terraces, this region offers endless opportunities for stunning shots. Travelers can explore nearby villages and experience the rich local culture.

2. Meghalaya, Shillong, India

Known as the “Abode of Clouds,” Meghalaya boasts lush green hills, cascading waterfalls, and living root bridges. Photographers can capture the ethereal beauty of the region’s misty landscapes and local life. The famous Cherrapunji and Mawlynnong villages are must-visit spots.

3. Yakushima Island, Japan

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Yakushima Island is famed for its ancient cedar forests and diverse ecosystems. Photographers can capture the mystical atmosphere of the moss-covered trees and the island’s unique wildlife. Hiking trails offer breathtaking views and a chance to immerse in nature.

4. Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Raja Ampat is a diver’s paradise with its crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs. Above water, photographers can capture the stunning karst island formations and pristine beaches. Underwater, travelers can capture the beauty of the tropical wonderland.

5. Palawan, Philippines

Known for its dramatic limestone cliffs and turquoise waters, Palawan is a haven for landscape photographers. The stunning scenery of El Nido and Coron offers endless opportunities for capturing breathtaking images. Island tours and snorkeling adventures reveal vibrant marine life.

6. Taroko Gorge, Hualien, Taiwan

Taroko Gorge is a natural wonder with its towering marble cliffs and winding river. Photographers can capture dramatic landscapes and explore the numerous hiking trails. The gorge’s unique rock formations and lush vegetation make it a must-visit destination for nature lovers.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “World Photography Day is the perfect excuse to pack a camera and explore Asia’s breathtaking hidden gems. Agoda is here to help capture the world’s beauty, one stunning landscape at a time. So, grab the gear, see the world, and let the lens tell the story!”

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and start planning the next photographic adventure. Visit Agoda.com for more information.

— ENDS —