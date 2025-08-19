RIGA, Latvia, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Northern European data center operator Delska’s upcoming facility, EU North Riga LV DC1, has been awarded the prestigious Uptime Institute Tier III Design Certification—an important milestone ahead of its planned launch at the end of this year. Once operational, it will be one of the greenest data centers in the Baltic region.



Delska’s new 10MW data center in Latvia achieves Tier III Design Certification

The Tier III Design certification ensures the facility meets strict standards for redundancy, safety, and uninterrupted service, guaranteeing 99.982% uptime. “In a world where even a few seconds of downtime can cost thousands, Tier III means our infrastructure stays online—even during planned maintenance,” said Delska CEO Andris Gailitis.

Addressing power shortages in major European hubs, the 10 MW site, offering up to 250 kW per rack, is built for next-generation workloads, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC). Its modular 6,000 m² layout is fully scalable, with the ability to expand the data center campus site up to 30 MW.

Sustainability is at the core of the design. The facility will run entirely on 100% wind energy, with backup generators powered by Neste MY renewable diesel. Targeting a PUE of just 1.3, it will use advanced free-cooling systems, hot-aisle containment, an effective Weiss Technik wall cooling system and Trane Turbocor-based chillers. It supports both air cooling and high-density direct-to-chip cooling. Delska also aims for LEED green building certification, an achievement held by fewer than 15 buildings in Latvia.

Upon completion, LV DC1 will undergo Tier III Facility certification to confirm its construction and operations meet the same high standard as its design. This will be Delska’s third Tier III-certified data center and sixth overall, joining two Tier III Facility-certified sites in Lithuania. Plans include an additional Lithuanian data center and another facility in the region, strengthening Delska’s Baltic data centers’ network.

About Delska

Delska is one of the largest data center operators in the Baltics, with over 26 years in IT and network infrastructure. Operating fully green Tier III and PCI-DSS certified facilities in Riga and Vilnius with 19 MW capacity, Delska also maintains points of presence in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Stockholm. Its portfolio includes cloud, server rental, network, security, and managed services.

Since being acquired by Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II in 2020, Delska has significantly expanded its infrastructure and improved energy efficiency. In 2024, DEAC (Latvia) and DLC (Lithuania) merged under a new Delska brand, and this year RackRay (Lithuania) joined the group of companies.