Dream Pairs Expands Retail Footprint with New Multi-Brand Store in Long Island, NY

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dream Pairs, the leading fashion-forward footwear brand under Miracle Miles Group Inc., is stepping into a new chapter with the launch of a multi-brand retail store in Lake Grove, New York. Opening on August 15, 2025, the store marks Miracle Miles’ first location in Long Island and its sixth across the country. More than just a new storefront, it’s a full showcase of the group’s growing brand portfolio—including Dream Pairs, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, ALLSWIFIT, and Dream Pairs Kids—uniting fashion, function, and family in one dynamic shopping destination.



More than just a shoe store, this new location is a vibrant, hands-on shopping destination where families, fashion-lovers, commuters, and outdoor explorers alike can discover a wide variety of affordable, high-quality footwear—all in one place. From stylish heels to rugged hiking boots, this store is where fashion meets function and comfort meets choice.

All Together, All in Dream Pairs

Dream Pairs is closer to you than ever before—with the grand opening of its very first Long Island store at Smith Haven Mall. This isn’t just another shoe store; it’s a vibrant, must-visit destination designed to redefine everyday footwear for the whole family. From casual days to big adventures, Dream Pairs brings style, comfort, and real-life functionality all under one roof—right where Long Island families live, work, and play.

Step inside and discover a uniquely curated collection that blends fashion with function, comfort with durability, and style with heart. This one-stop shop features all five standout brands from the Miracle Miles Group portfolio, each tailored to meet your family’s diverse needs:

Dream Pairs – Where fashion meets fearless comfort. Dream Pairs delivers trendy, affordable footwear that empowers you to express your style confidently—whether you’re stepping out in casual sneakers or statement boots. Every pair is thoughtfully crafted to keep you comfortable and chic from morning till night.

Bruno Marc – The ultimate expression of masculine elegance. Bruno Marc creates impeccably refined men’s shoes from premium materials, blending timeless style with exceptional comfort. Designed for the confident man who demands both sophistication and durability.

NORTIV 8 – Built to perform and engineered to last. NORTIV 8 delivers rugged, high-performance footwear designed to withstand the toughest conditions—protecting and empowering workers and adventurers alike. When durability meets innovation, unstoppable performance follows.

ALLSWIFIT – Engineered for an active, on-the-go lifestyle, ALLSWIFIT offers lightweight, breathable, and flexible athleisure footwear that encourage natural movement and deliver all-day comfort. Stylish and functional, it’s the perfect choice for those who push their pace every day.

Dream Pairs Kids –Where trusted quality meets playful style for growing feet. Dream Pairs Kids creates durable, comfortable shoes designed to support every step—whether it’s playground fun or everyday adventures—keeping little feet happy and ready to explore.

From toddlers to teens, from professionals to weekend explorers, Dream Pairs at Smith Haven Mall is your go-to destination for footwear that fits every member of the family—and every moment of life. Walk in for unmatched comfort. Walk out with unbeatable value. All together, all in—because family style is better when it’s shared.

Grand Opening Specials

Dream Pairs is thrilled to invite the community to celebrate the grand opening on August 15th with exclusive in-store offers and fun-filled activities for all ages. At the heart of the celebration is the #LoveMoreSaveMore promotion—designed to make refreshing any footwear collection both easy and rewarding. Ideal for individuals, families, and friends alike, this special offer encourages mixing and matching across favorite styles and brands to unlock greater savings and spread the joy of new shoes with loved ones:

Buy 1 pair, get 15% off

Buy 2 pairs, get 20% off

Buy 3 pairs, get 30% off

(In-Store Only. Limited Time Offer.)

The celebration will also feature a live DJ, a selfie wall check-in, welcome gift bags (free tote bag for attendees), a lucky spin wheel for surprise prizes, take-home Polaroid moments to capture the excitement. Customers can also enjoy personalized fittings, style consultations, and hands-on demos of the latest collections throughout the day.

From Online Favorites to In-Store Destinations

Dream Pairs has captured the hearts of millions worldwide with its trend-driven, comfortable, and affordable footwear, making it one of the flagship brands within the Miracle Miles Group. With millions of pairs sold and consistently ranking among the top sellers on Amazon across a wide spectrum—from fashion sneakers and chic heels to cowboy boots and vibrant kids’ shoes—Dream Pairs has become synonymous with stylish, accessible footwear for everyday life.

Now, Dream Pairs is stepping beyond the digital space to offer an immersive, hands-on shopping experience at its new Smith Haven location. This expansion invites customers to engage directly with the brand—feeling the quality, trying on the perfect fit, and exploring the full breadth of styles in person.

This store opening marks a pivotal milestone in Miracle Miles’ ambitious strategy to seamlessly blend its thriving online presence with dynamic brick-and-mortar retail. By combining the convenience of e-commerce with the tactile, personalized experience of in-store shopping, Miracle Miles and Dream Pairs are redefining modern footwear retail—bringing style, innovation, and accessibility closer to home than ever before.

Powered by Innovation and Vision

The opening is part of a broader expansion strategy fueled by the group’s $100 million Series A funding round in 2022, led by IDG Capital and Sequoia Capital China. With strong investor confidence and accelerating momentum, Miracle Miles is scaling rapidly across retail, wholesale, and e-commerce—paving the way for a new era of accessible, elevated footwear. With technology as its engine and value creation at its core, Miracle Miles is on a mission to become the leading footwear brand group of choice for the global mass market.

Visit the Store

Come explore the new store at J12 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, New York 11755 —or browse our full lineup of brands and styles online at www.dreampairs.com.

About Dream Pairs

Founded in 2009, Dream Pairs is committed to empowering women to express their unique style through fashion-forward footwear. The brand continually pushes the boundaries of modern women’s footwear by offering curated collections that combine trend-driven designs with everyday versatility — all at accessible prices. Inspired by runway styles and current trends, Dream Pairs makes fashion inclusive and approachable for all. Trusted by over 15 million customers worldwide, Dream Pairs has sold more than 30 million pairs of shoes and consistently ranks as a top seller across multiple categories on Amazon. With a growing network of brick-and-mortar stores and a strong online presence on platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Shein, Nordstrom, JustFab, and its official website, Dream Pairs delivers high-quality, fashionable footwear tailored for every occasion and every need, all at accessible prices.

About Miracle Miles Group Inc.

Miracle Miles Group Inc. is a global footwear company known for its innovative, accessible brands that serve millions worldwide. With a growing portfolio that includes Dream Pairs, Dream Pairs Kids, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, and ALLSWIFIT, the company delivers a broad range of footwear that blends fashion, performance, and everyday comfort. Committed to quality, style, and customer satisfaction, Miracle Miles continues to expand both online and offline, creating shoes that inspire confidence in every step. From casual wear to work boots, from city streets to outdoor trails, Miracle Miles designs footwear for every lifestyle— empowering people to move through life with comfort and purpose.