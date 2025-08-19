Hefei high-tech zone witnesses thriving ecology, innovation

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news from China.org.cn:

As dusk falls, lights illuminate the National Quantum Laboratory along Shuxi Lake’s southern shore, while neighboring commercial complexes glow against the twilight. Researchers jog by the water or debate ideas in cafés. This daily tableau of “people-city-industry” integration epitomizes life in the Hefei National High-tech Industry Development Zone’s “One Mountain, Two Lakes” area.



Hefei National High-tech Industry Development Zone is located in Hefei, capital city of East China’s Anhui province.

Ecological environment: from “green lung” to growth engine

Centered on Dashu Mountain, Shuxi Lake, and Baiyan Lake, the zone forms the core area of high-quality development. With over 95% forest coverage, Dashu Mountain functions as the zone’s “ecological lung,” conserving more than 10 million cubic meters of water annually.

Shuxi Lake hosts national strategic assets such as the Quantum Lab and Institute of Advanced Technology of the University of Science and Technology of China, surrounded by over 700 high-tech enterprises within a 3-kilometer radius, with 25 firms per square kilometer. Baiyan Lake anchors a soil-water conservation theme park, encircled by premium housing, commerce, and education hubs forging modern ecosystems for living and working.

Innovation highland: global talent convergence

Leveraging this natural advantage, the zone is expanding human-centric development.

In urban development, the zone is implementing systematic improvements across ecology, transportation, education, healthcare, and governance, aligning with the goal of building an innovative, livable, beautiful, resilient, culturally vibrant, and smart modern district.

Today, premium educational resources span all six areas, prestigious institutions have taken root, medical facilities have been upgraded, and smart lakeside running tracks embody human-centric design, improving living conditions across the board.

Now, around the “One Mountain, Two Lakes,” quantum computing teams are pushing boundaries in core technologies. Grand Union of Innovation incubator gives birth to a tech company every three days. China Speech Valley registers new AI patent filings daily. Scenes of academics and CEOs brainstorming tech commercialization in lakeside cafés now symbolize its vibrant pulse.

Future blueprint: a global model of integrated living

Pursuing a “world-class high-tech zone” status, the zone accelerates the “One Mountain, Two Lakes” vision. At the Zhong’anChuanggu Technology Park, young talents gather at workspaces offering free accommodation and entrepreneurship consultation, chasing dreams amid a beautiful landscapes and supportive business environment.

The Hefei National High-tech Industry Development Zone is leveraging its “One Mountain, Two Lakes” ecological asset as a competitive edge to create a thriving hub for science, industry and a dream place to live.

Hefei high-tech zone witnesses thriving ecology, innovation

http://www.china.org.cn/hefeihightech/2025-08/14/content_118027351.html