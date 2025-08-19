HoneyNaps Launches Cloud Version of AI Sleep Diagnostic Software “SOMNUM™” at SLEEP 2025

HIPAA-compliant cloud-based service provides diagnostic reports via the web with no installation required

AI-powered trial service offered, highlighting potential for hospital-specific integration

Presented performance of heart rate-based sleep stage estimation algorithm through oral and poster presentations

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HoneyNaps, a medical AI diagnostics company, showcased both its technological capabilities and research achievements at SLEEP 2025, the world’s largest sleep medicine conference held in Seattle, USA, from June 8 to 11.

SLEEP 2025 is a prestigious international conference co-hosted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS), drawing approximately 5,000 sleep professionals and featuring over 1,000 of the latest research presentations.

HoneyNaps has been the only Korean company to participate in the conference for four consecutive years since 2022. At this year’s conference, the company further reinforced its academic credibility through both oral and poster presentations. Notably, in an oral presentation titled “Development and Evaluation of an Exclusively ECG-based Deep Learning Model for Sleep Staging,” the company introduced a deep learning model that reliably classifies sleep stages using single-lead ECG signals, demonstrating significantly improved accuracy over conventional methods.



SOMNUM™ Cloud

At its exhibition booth, HoneyNaps drew attention by unveiling SOMNUM™ Cloud, an AI solution for automated analysis of polysomnography (PSG) data. Users can upload EDF files extracted from PSG devices to the cloud, where the AI engine automatically analyzes the data and generates a comprehensive report — easily downloadable online with no software installation required. During the conference, HoneyNaps offered a free trial consisting of three AI analyses, enabling visitors to experience SOMNUM Cloud in a clinical-like setting. The hands-on program was met with enthusiastic feedback from U.S. sleep physicians and RPSGTs (Registered Polysomnographic Technologists).

Taekyoung (Sean) Ha, PhD, President of HoneyNaps USA, stated, “With its cloud-based architecture, streamlined implementation process, and HIPAA compliance, more than 100 U.S. medical institutions expressed interest in potential adoption. We also held individual meetings with leading global sleep companies to discuss potential strategic collaborations”.

For further information, please contact:

HoneyNaps USA, Inc.

Christine Kwon / Managing Director

Email: sleep@honeynaps.com

Address: #517, SPACES, 361 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02115

Website: www.honeynaps.com