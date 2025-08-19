Nature Foods Launches ICHILL, a Convenient, Healthy Beverage Solution Powered by Freeze-Dried Technology

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, young Vietnamese consumers constantly juggle work, study, and personal activities. They want a beverage that not only quenches thirst instantly but also tastes delicious, while being healthy and safe. However, making that choice is not always easy.



Freeze-dried cooling beverage first launched to users.

Most ready-to-drink products on the market are convenient but often contain high levels of sugar, preservatives, or artificial flavors. On the other hand, many so-called “healthy drinks” take time to prepare, are difficult to store, or lose their natural taste. Young people face a tough question: how to stay refreshed and “chill” without compromising their health?

Recognizing this demand, Nature Foods Company (NFC) – a pioneer in applying freeze-dried technology in Vietnam – introduced ICHILL, a refreshing beverage line with real fruit toppings in freeze-dried cubes.

Unlike traditional drying methods, freeze-drying removes water while ingredients are frozen, turning ice directly into vapor without passing through the liquid stage. This process preserves the food’s natural color, flavor, and nutrients, while eliminating the need for preservatives. With extremely low moisture, ICHILL products have a long shelf life, yet when prepared, deliver a taste experience that feels as fresh as if it were just made.

The Rise of Convenient and Healthy Beverages

This is not just a local trend. Globally, the demand for convenient yet health-oriented beverages is on the rise, driven by changing consumer habits. In Vietnam, the beverage market is projected to surpass USD 7.5 billion by 2025 (Statista), with health-focused and convenient products being the fastest-growing segment. This reflects a shift towards smarter consumption—where convenience meets wellness.

ICHILL – Convenient and Safe with a Strict Production Process

Produced in NFC’s facilities certified to HACCP, ISO 22000, and BRCGS standards, ICHILL contains no preservatives, no artificial colors, and no synthetic flavors. Each compact cup comes with a freeze-dried beverage cube and a separate sachet of rock sugar, allowing consumers to customize sweetness to their liking. With just 1–2 minutes of preparation, ICHILL offers a refreshing, safe, and delicious drink—ready to “chill” anywhere, anytime.

Three Unique Flavors – A New Experience in Every Cup

Peach Orange Lemongrass Tea – Bold black tea with crunchy peach, juicy orange, and fragrant lemongrass for instant refreshment.

– Bold black tea with crunchy peach, juicy orange, and fragrant lemongrass for instant refreshment. Longan, Snow Fungus & Chia Seeds – Naturally sweet from fig root and longan, balanced with chewy snow fungus and fiber-rich chia seeds for digestion and cooling.

– Naturally sweet from fig root and longan, balanced with chewy snow fungus and fiber-rich chia seeds for digestion and cooling. Strawberry & Hibiscus – Bright red color, tangy hibiscus blended with ripe strawberries, topped with chewy strawberry jelly and hibiscus petals—delicious and skin-friendly.

Featured on HTV9 – Reinforcing Brand Credibility

Recently, NFC and its ICHILL product line were featured on “Ăn Lành Sống Chất” (Eat Well, Live Well), a reputable TV program on HTV9 that provides insights into smart eating solutions. During the show, NFC representatives shared about the freeze-drying process, their strict production standards, and the company’s commitment to delivering beverages that are both convenient and health-conscious.

A Sustainable Vision

With ICHILL, NFC is not only offering a convenient, safe, and tasty drink but also shaping the future of smart beverage consumption in Vietnam. Moving forward, NFC aims to expand its portfolio with more flavors, combining natural ingredients with advanced technology—so every cup of ICHILL becomes a truly refreshing experience, anytime, anywhere.