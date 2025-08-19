Nilesh Shah joins Illumina as Head of Region, AMEA

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced today the appointment of Nilesh Shah as Head of Region, AMEA, effective immediately.



Nilesh Shah, Head of Region, AMEA, Illumina

Nilesh brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the medical technology and life sciences industries, having held senior roles at Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare and most recently, West Pharmaceutical Services. At West, he served as Vice President & General Manager, Emerging Markets, where he led commercial, operational, and manufacturing strategies spanning Asia-Pacific and Latin America. During his tenure, he drove regional transformation, enhanced customer engagement, and delivered strong growth through a more aligned and agile operating model.

“We are excited to welcome Nilesh to Illumina. His deep expertise in healthcare and global organizations is a valuable addition to the AMEA team and our broader commercial organization,” said Everett Cunningham, Chief Commercial Officer at Illumina. “AMEA represents one of the most dynamic and fast-growing regions in the world, with significant opportunities to expand access to genomic technologies. We look forward to seeing how Nilesh’s leadership will help shape the next chapter of growth and impact across the region.”

“Genomics and multi-omics are rapidly transforming precision medicine and reshaping healthcare across every stage of life,” Nilesh stated. “I am honored to join Illumina as Head of AMEA. Together, we will work with our customers, partners, and the entire ecosystem to harness the full potential of these technologies – not just advancing regional health outcomes, but improving health for communities worldwide.”

Nilesh will be based in Singapore. He succeeds Bas Verhoef, interim Head of Region, AMEA. Verhoef will continue to serve as Head of Region for Europe.

About Illumina