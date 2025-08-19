BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Driven by the energy transition and carbon‑neutrality goals, the energy‑storage industry is expanding rapidly. Large-scale projects are emerging worldwide and raising the bar for lifting equipment. SANY continues to invest in technological innovation, launching a portfolio of energy‑storage reach stackers designed to meet the demands of large‑capacity projects.

SANY Unveils the 50-ton Energy Storage Reach Stacker as the Pioneer to Meet the Industry Challenge

This March, SANY’s 65-ton energy storage reach stacker rolled off the assembly line and has been working at the customer’s site for nearly half a year smoothly. To meet different working conditions, SANY launched the world’s first 50t energy storage reach stacker on August 1st, featuring robust performance, outstanding energy saving, and long-lasting endurance to address key challenges in the industry’s lifting operations.

Powerful lifting capability

The 50-ton reach stacker is specialized for energy storage containers and can perfectly lift ISO 20-foot / 40-foot energy storage containers.

It offers stacking capacity for up to 6 containers, greatly enhancing storage density within limited space. With a maximum hoisting capacity of 50 tons, it ensures the efficient transfer and installation of energy storage cabinets, maintaining exceptional stability during movement.

Outstanding energy efficiency

The machine is equipped with an advanced electric control pump, precisely controlling the current output through programs and algorithms, which reduces energy losses fundamentally. The high-pressure hydraulic system reduces pressure loss by 50%, further lowering energy consumption.

Energy recovery is a key feature. The potential energy of the boom, lifting gear and energy storage cabinets during the boom’s descent can be recovered efficiently with an overall recovery efficiency of over 65%. That means every 1 kWh of consumption in lifting can be recovered by 0.4 kWh during descent.

Reliable long-lasting endurance

Large-scale energy‑storage projects with tight schedules impose strict demands on equipment endurance. The 50 t reach stacker consumes as little as 1.8 kWh per container move. With a 512 kWh swappable battery system that supports both fast charging and battery swapping, it delivers over 7 hours of continuous operation, significantly reducing downtime from charging.

The first units will be delivered to customers and enter operation in August 2025. The launch of the 50 t and 65 t energy‑storage reach stackers marks SANY’s targeted response to industry needs and underscores its commitment to global green‑energy development. Looking ahead, SANY will continue to strengthen its R&D to advance an efficient, low-carbon, and sustainable energy transition worldwide.