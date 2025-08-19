Sinch Solidifies U.S. Market Leadership with Full RCS Coverage Across All Tier 1 Carriers

Building on U.S. and global campaign experience, Sinch now provides brands complete RCS reach in its largest market, in time for the holiday shopping season

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sinch AB (publ) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, announced that it is live with Rich Communication Services (RCS) for Business with all major Tier-1 U.S. mobile operators. This gives businesses across the U.S., the ability to transform the way they engage with their customers through verified, conversational experiences.

Sinch is leading the transformation to RCS, with products and solutions that seamlessly orchestrate messaging across RCS, SMS, MMS, and WhatsApp with built-in fallback and integration across channels email and voice for a unified, intelligent customer experience. As businesses compete for attention during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, RCS for Business gives them a powerful edge, boosting engagement, click-throughs, and purchase decisions through richer, more interactive conversations.

“We are proud to have been delivering successful RCS campaigns for major American brands for years,” said Julia Fraser, EVP of Americas for Sinch. “Our proven track record of delivering at scale in the US, combined with our extensive global experience with rich messaging, uniquely positions Sinch as the trusted partner for businesses looking to engage with their customers to create next generation customer engagement experiences.”

With unmatched expertise in navigating complex carrier interactions and ensuring full compliance with industry regulations, Sinch is at the forefront of the RCS revolution – enabling businesses to deliver personalized, branded, and secure messaging at scale. Leading U.S. brands are already seeing results with Sinch’s RCS capabilities: a large global delivery services company is building trust with verified, branded notifications; a gig economy leader is boosting driver engagement, a financial services provider is building trust, and Enfamil is connecting with parents on a deeper level. ”Every year we deeply engage with millions of expecting parents to help make them confident, informed, and valued throughout their journey of parenthood,” said Brian Truss, Director of Consumer Engagement at Mead Johnson Nutrition, makers of Enfamil. “Our ability to use RCS to create personalized, rich, interactive messaging has dramatically improved our engagement with parents.”

Sinch is uniquely positioned in the U.S. market, where it’s witnessing firsthand the rapid rise of RCS, now reaching up to 75% of handsets among Sinch customers, fueled in part by Apple’s adoption. As a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS for the third consecutive year, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer engagements annually, and is trusted by 8 of the 10 largest U.S. tech companies. With Americas driving more than 60% of revenue, Sinch’s momentum is reinforced by its latest State of Customer Communications report, which found that 87% of enterprise leaders are familiar with RCS, and 76% of consumers expect multi-channel engagement during peak moments like BF/CM.

For more information, please visit www.sinch.com

