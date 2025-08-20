A New Era of Loyalty Begins: Marriott Bonvoy and Flipkart launch a strategic partnership, opening a world of unrivalled value and experiences for Indian consumers

India’s first travel-retail loyalty integration brings together the one of the country’s largest e-commerce platform and global hospitality leader

Members can now earn and redeem rewards seamlessly across Flipkart’s shopping ecosystem and Marriott Bonvoy’s global travel program

NEW DELHI, India, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform, and Flipkart SuperCoins, the country’s most rewarding and inclusive loyalty program, have announced India’s industry-first dual loyalty integration. This alliance brings together Marriott Bonvoy’s global rewards ecosystem and Flipkart’s SuperCoins, a multi-brand rewards program that forms the core of the Flipkart Plus loyalty scheme, giving members a frictionless way to earn more, redeem smarter, and unlock rewards faster.



L-R: Manjari Singhal, Head – Flipkart Travel and John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International

Premised on “Your Cart Takes You Places,” this first of its kind collaboration in India lets millions of members seamlessly earn and swap Flipkart SuperCoins and Marriott Bonvoy points — unlocking rewards that stretch from everyday shopping carts to free stays, suite upgrades, and unforgettable getaways across the globe.

The strategic partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and Flipkart brings the best of both worlds to consumers in India, making it easier than ever to shop, earn, and travel, turning everyday transactions into unforgettable experiences. By linking both accounts, members enjoy exclusive Marriott Bonvoy member benefits, earn Marriott Bonvoy points when they shop on Flipkart and unlock great deals on Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel.

“This strategic collaboration is an exciting step forward in how we bring more value to our Marriott Bonvoy members in India. By teaming up with one of the local leaders like Flipkart, we’re making it easier for millions of consumers to enjoy the benefits of travel and everyday rewards. With 159 hotels across 40 plus cities in India, we’re thrilled to bring our global travel program closer to Flipkart’s users, offering them unrivalled access to our tiered benefits and exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment experiences. In the coming months, we look forward to expanding this partnership to include international destinations and our extensive portfolio of hotels worldwide, further enriching the travel experiences of our members,” said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.

“This collaboration not only enhances value for our existing members but also positions both brands to strongly to capitalize on India’s phenomenal travel growth. From holiday getaways to everyday purchases, members can now unlock cross-platform rewards that fit effortlessly into their lifestyle. It’s a customer-first approach that’s not just about earning points – it’s about making every moment, purchase, and experience count,” reveals Ranju Alex, Regional Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Manjari Singhal, Head – Flipkart Travel, said, “Over the years, we’ve focused on building experiences that add real value to our customers’ lives, and we’re proud to have shaped SuperCoins into one of India’s most rewarding and inclusive loyalty programs. In the context of this partnership, bringing Flipkart SuperCoins and Marriott Bonvoy points together means we’re not just rewarding transactions; we’re enriching lifestyles through shopping, travel, and stays. This collaboration strengthens our vision of creating a truly integrated, cross-category rewards ecosystem. Whether it’s shopping on Flipkart, booking a Marriott stay, or planning a trip on Flipkart Travel or Cleartrip, customers can now earn and redeem rewards in more meaningful ways.”

Key benefits of this partnership:

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn Marriott Bonvoy points across Flipkart’s extensive marketplace.

Customers must be registered members of both platforms and link their accounts to unlock benefits

Joint customers who have linked their accounts can transfer Flipkart SuperCoins to Marriott Bonvoy points and redeem the same for booking hotels on Marriott.com

Members can exchange Marriott Bonvoy points to Flipkart SuperCoins and redeem the same for shopping on Flipkart at the exchange rate of 2 Marriott Bonvoy points to 1 SuperCoin, and 2 SuperCoins to 1 Marriott Bonvoy point.

Marriott Bonvoy member benefits are easily accessible to Flipkart members directly through the platform (FK Travel), the categories page, SuperCoin Zone and the account section.

The partnership extends Marriott Bonvoy’s value beyond hotel stays, integrating it more seamlessly into daily life

See details of the partnership here. To view benefits, including terms and conditions, visit: https://flipkart.marriott.com/terms-and-conditions/

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here . Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube, and Marriott Bonvoy Insiders .

About Flipkart

The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money. Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India’s digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart’s marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

