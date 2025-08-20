ARTERY Technology Launches AT32F422/F426 MCUs: High Performance and Cost Efficiency Set a New Benchmark for Industrial Control Microcontrollers

TAIPEI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Targeting the dual demands of performance upgrades and cost optimization in mainstream embedded applications, ARTERY Technology has launched the new AT32F422 / AT32F426 series of value-line microcontrollers. Combining high computing power, cost-effectiveness, and broad application versatility, the series delivers higher operating frequencies, larger memory capacity, and richer on-chip resources to empower motor control, industrial control, stage lighting, in-vehicle entertainment, and other mainstream embedded applications — making it the ideal choice for balancing performance and cost advantages.



ARTERY Technology AT32F422/F426 MCU

Based on the ARM® Cortex®-M4F core, the AT32F422/F426 series supports operating frequencies of up to 180 MHz, significantly enhancing execution efficiency for complex control algorithms and high-speed data processing tasks, thereby ensuring precise control and fast response.

In terms of memory resources, the series offers up to 128 KB Flash and 20 KB SRAM, providing ample operating space for embedded systems. The 28 KB bootloader area can be flexibly configured as user program or data storage space, enabling a maximum of 128 KB + 28 KB Flash utilization. This not only reduces system design costs but also improves memory efficiency. In addition, a 1 KB OTP area ensures secure and permanent data storage for keys, parameters, and other sensitive information.

The AT32F422/F426 series integrates a comprehensive range of peripheral interfaces, including two I²C, two SPI (with I²S multiplexing), and two USART ports, enabling efficient connectivity and data exchange with various sensors, modules, and external devices. The AT32F422 supports CAN bus communication, while the AT32F426 further upgrades to CAN-FD with data rates up to 8 Mbps, meeting the higher communication speed and bandwidth requirements of advanced industrial control applications.

Timer resources include one advanced timer, five 16-bit general-purpose timers, one basic timer, and one low-power ERTC, offering flexibility for PWM generation, event triggering, and more—improving system precision and scalability. The built-in high-speed rail-to-rail comparator supports high-sensitivity analog voltage comparison for applications such as motor control back electromotive force (BEMF) zero-crossing detection and overcurrent protection. The 12-bit ADC supports sampling rates up to 2.5 MSPS and 15 external input channels, combining high speed with a large number of channels for multi-point signal acquisition and high-speed measurement tasks. Support for five encoder modes meets the needs of various servo controller applications. Up to 42 high-speed GPIO pins provide excellent multifunctional flexibility and drive capability for diverse interface expansion and multi-module control.

The AT32F422/F426 MCUs come with Artery’s proprietary SLib Security Library, support an industrial temperature range (-40 °C to 105 °C), and are available in multiple package options including LQFP48, LQFP32, QFN32, QFN28, and the ultra-compact TSSOP20 to meet different application needs. The series is fully compatible with Artery’s development tool platform, offering comprehensive hardware and software support from development and mass production to firmware updates. This includes development boards, debugging tools, software libraries, and technical documentation, streamlining the development process, shortening time-to-market, and accelerating product launches.

As the value-line representative of the AT32 product family, the AT32F422/F426 series is designed with a focus on balancing high performance and cost-effectiveness. Through optimized resource integration and architecture design, the series delivers a comprehensive performance upgrade while maintaining a competitive cost advantage. Its compact form factor and high integration make it particularly suitable for size-constrained, cost-sensitive, and high-volume embedded products such as consumer handheld gimbals, in-vehicle protocol boxes, industrial control systems, stage lighting, and LED controllers.

The AT32F422 / AT32F426 series is now available for sample requests and will be in full mass production in the near future.