Carbon Journey: Blue and Green Pulse

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Witness China’s low carbon revolution — where coral restoration revitalizes coastal ecosystems, and an abandoned coal mine has transformed into a clean energy hub.

From marine protection to energy transition, China Daily’s Carbon Journey documentary series will take you on an expedition.

In the first episode of China Daily’s Carbon Journey documentary series released on August 15, follow reporter Xia Ji on an extraordinary exploration of these stories of ecological renewal.