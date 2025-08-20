CIMB Shines in The Straits Times’ Annual Best Customer Service Survey for the Third Consecutive Year

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CIMB Singapore has once again been recognised for delivering outstanding customer service, securing a spot in The Straits Times “Singapore’s Best Customer Service Survey 2025/26″ for the third year running.

The survey conducted by The Straits Times and international market researcher Statista, evaluated feedback from over 10,000 customers in Singapore. These results were based on over 100,000 customer assessments across a wide range of brands. Participants included individuals who had made purchases, used services, or researched products and services within the past three years. Only the top 3 to 5 brands in each category with the highest scores were recognised as Singapore’s Best Customer Service 2025/26.

“Service excellence is in our DNA. To be recognised three years running is truly humbling, and it is a reflection of the dedication of our people who live our purpose of advancing customers and society every day. We are equally grateful to our customers for constantly inspiring us to raise the bar,” said Victor Lee, CEO of CIMB’s Growth Markets and Singapore.

Putting customers first in a competitive market

As a challenger bank in Singapore, CIMB differentiates itself by combining the strength of its ASEAN network with a laser focus on customer needs. From simplifying banking processes to delivering better value and faster, seamless solutions, CIMB Singapore continues to innovate and stand out in one of the world’s most competitive financial markets.

This approach has translated into remarkable growth: from 2020 to 2024, the bank’s consumer customers grew 2.1 times while its commercial client base expanded 2.6 times. In 2024, CIMB Singapore delivered record-breaking results, achieving a 39% year-on-year increase in profit before tax and a return of equity of 19.9%.

Redefining service excellence

CIMB Singapore continues to set the standard in service excellence, from providing a full suite of fixed deposit services 24/7 via the CIMB Clicks mobile app, to offering dedicated relationship managers for Preferred and business clients, or delivering quick, hassle-free personal loans when customers need them most.

In a world of constant change, CIMB remains unwavering in delivering what matters: customer-first experiences that make banking simpler, faster and more rewarding.

For more information about CIMB Singapore, visit here .

About CIMB

CIMB is one of ASEAN’s leading banking groups and Malaysia’s second largest financial services provider, by assets. Listed on Bursa Malaysia via CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, it had a market capitalisation of approximately RM75.2 billion as at 31 March 2025. It offers consumer banking, commercial banking, wholesale banking, transaction banking, Islamic banking and asset management products and services. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the Group is present across ASEAN in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Philippines. Singapore is one of its key markets with approximately 1,000 employees serving clients across consumer, commercial, wholesale and transaction banking products and services.

Beyond ASEAN, the Group has market presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong and UK. CIMB has one of the most extensive retail branch networks in ASEAN with 592 branches and over 33,000 employees as at 31 March 2025. CIMB’s investment banking arm is one of the largest Asia Pacific-based investment banks, which together with its award-winning treasury & markets and corporate banking units comprise the Group’s leading wholesale banking franchise. CIMB is also the 92.5% shareholder of Bank CIMB Niaga in Indonesia, and 94.8% shareholder of CIMB Thai in Thailand.

Sustainability is a core pillar of CIMB’s Forward30 strategy and 2030 roadmap. The Group is guided by its Green, Social, Sustainable Impact Products and Services (“GSSIPS”) framework, an internal taxonomy designed to deliver impactful sustainable finance. Since launching its sustainable finance framework in 2021, CIMB has progressively raised its ambitions, increasing its initial RM30 billion target to RM100 billion for 2021–2024. The Group now targets RM300 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to enabling a lower-carbon and more inclusive economy across the region.