Delta Unveils AI-Enabled Cognitive Cobot and Cyber-Physical Integration Solutions at Automation Taipei 2025

TAIPEI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today unveiled its smart manufacturing solutions under the theme of “AI-Enabled Smart Manufacturing” at Automation Taipei 2025 to highlight how its AI-driven innovations in robotics and digital twin technologies accelerate digital transformation. The showcase also features the debut in Asia of Delta’s Collaborative Robots (Cobots) and the AI Cognitive Module, which combined, enable intuitive human-robot collaboration for electronics assembly, automotive, and logistics. Delta also demonstrates its Cyber-Physical Integration Demo Line, which integrates digital twin technology with a production line management system to reduce time from design, prototyping to tuning by 20%*.

Andy Liu, General Manager of Delta’s Industrial Automation Business Group, said, “Geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and rising carbon emissions costs are driving manufacturers to decentralize production across the globe. At Automation Taipei 2025, we are demonstrating Delta’s own global manufacturing deployment as well as our expertise in smart manufacturing, both underscoring a focus on AI-driven human-robot collaborative smart factories. Our smart manufacturing solutions are built on a Sim-to-Real cyber-physical architecture, integrating robotics, digital twin technology, and management systems. These solutions have a strong track record helping customers speed up adoption and address challenges such as production line deployment and iteration, talent shortages, and cross-site management.”

The exhibition highlights “Robotic Solutions,” “Smart Manufacturing for Electronics Assembly,” and “Industry Solutions”. Delta’s new Cobot series is equipped with the AI Cognitive Module, allowing it to recognize voice commands and adapt to dynamic environments. This enables intuitive and efficient human-robot collaboration. Delta will also showcase the Cobot’s integration with NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform of SDKs, libraries, APIs and services for developing Physical AI applications, which improved development and deployment efficiency with high-fidelity simulations.

In the “Smart Manufacturing for Electronics Assembly” section, Delta’s Cyber-Physical Integration Demo Line demonstrates how it realizes distributed manufacturing with centralized management. The Demo Line integrates Delta’s smart equipment, the Virtual Machine Development Platform DIATwin, and the Inline Management Solution Line Manager. By virtually simulating and validating machine recipes, the solution significantly reduces prototyping costs and downtime of physical tuning, thereby accelerating line deployment and new product introductions across factories. In addition, the ‘Industry Solutions’ section also showcases applications in warehousing and logistics, semiconductor manufacturing, and data centers.

Delta will also host a series of seminars to share insights on digitizing production and operation management for glocalization. In collaboration with an expert from NVIDIA, Delta will explore how “Digital Twins Empower Smart Manufacturing”, leveraging SDKs and libraries of NVIDIA Omniverse such as NVIDIA Isaac Sim, NVIDIA cuMotion, and NVIDIA PhysX.

The Automation Taipei 2025 will be held from August 20 to August 23 at the Nangang Exhibition Center. Delta’s booth is located at Hall 1, 4F, stand No. M606. We welcome media stakeholders, customers, partners and the general public to build the future of smart manufacturing together with Delta.

* Based on Delta’s internal experiment; actual results may differ according to specific site conditions and operational factors.

Key highlights at the Delta booth at Automation Taipei 2025 include:

Robotic Solutions:

Delta’s Collaborative Robot (Cobot) with AI Cognitive Module: The AI Cognitive Module enables the Cobot to fulfill the needs of fast changeovers and flexible manufacturing. The Cobot can perform tasks by voice commands and adapt to dynamic environments with real-time path adjustment for precise, safe pick and place. With a payload range of 6–30 kg, IP66 protection and Reflex Safety technology, the Cobot is ideal for applications such as automotive and electronics assembly loading/unloading, and logistics handling. It can also integrate with NVIDIA Omniverse, utilizing AI physics engines to enable high-fidelity simulation to accelerate application and behavior validation and enhance deployment efficiency.

Smart Manufacturing for Electronics Assembly:

Cyber-Physical Integration Demo Line: The Demo Line connects smart equipment with digital platforms to accelerate cross-regional production line deployment and iteration. It features Delta’s Virtual Machine Development Platform DIATwin, Inline Management Solution Line Manager, and smart equipment including Delta’s Cobot, D30 Inserter, and the Reconfigurable Transformer Machine (RTM) for Glue Dispensing. Processing paths and parameters, which are auto-generated and virtually validated in DIATwin, are automatically implemented on the machines as the Cobot recognizes the incoming material. The Demo Line integrates NVIDIA Omniverse and Isaac Sim to further reduce the sim-to-real gap with high-fidelity simulation.

The Demo Line connects smart equipment with digital platforms to accelerate cross-regional production line deployment and iteration. It features Delta’s Virtual Machine Development Platform DIATwin, Inline Management Solution Line Manager, and smart equipment including Delta’s Cobot, D30 Inserter, and the Reconfigurable Transformer Machine (RTM) for Glue Dispensing. Processing paths and parameters, which are auto-generated and virtually validated in DIATwin, are automatically implemented on the machines as the Cobot recognizes the incoming material. The Demo Line integrates NVIDIA Omniverse and to further reduce the sim-to-real gap with high-fidelity simulation. Machine Connectivity & Digital Management: Delta’s factory-level smart solutions focus on synchronizing data flows through Line Manager, which connects IT and OT systems to enable rapid line changeovers and data-driven decision-making. For IT systems, Line Manager collects the right data from the shop floor for analysis and visualization to facilitate optimal decisions. For OT systems, updates of recipes and operations instructions are implemented to machines in real time for fast changeovers. With Line Manager, key metrics including throughput rates, changeover progress, and root cause analysis can be accessed via mobile app. It also supports Machine Learning frameworks to enhance defect analysis and predictive maintenance with AI.

Industry Solutions – Warehousing & Logistics:

Smart Machine Connectivity Solution: Delta’s Advanced IIoT Controller AX-5 and HMI DOP-300 support WiFi and mainstream protocols for smooth data exchange of IIoT. The AX-5 executes programs within nanoseconds, making it perfect for multi-tasking operations including communication, multi-axis control, and logical computing. The HMI DOP-300 allows real-time monitoring of warehouse equipment via mobile devices and upload data to the Warehouse Management System DIAWMS for analysis. The AI-powered Enterprise WLAN Solution intelligently optimizes wireless access point connections, which ensures that devices such as AGVs maintain stable and uninterrupted connectivity even while in motion.

Delta’s Advanced IIoT Controller AX-5 and HMI DOP-300 support WiFi and mainstream protocols for smooth data exchange of IIoT. The AX-5 executes programs within nanoseconds, making it perfect for multi-tasking operations including communication, multi-axis control, and logical computing. The HMI DOP-300 allows real-time monitoring of warehouse equipment via mobile devices and upload data to the Warehouse Management System DIAWMS for analysis. The AI-powered Enterprise WLAN Solution intelligently optimizes wireless access point connections, which ensures that devices such as AGVs maintain stable and uninterrupted connectivity even while in motion. E-Vehicle Charging Solutions for Logistics and Warehousing: Delta’s MOOVbase Modular Charging System is designed for fast and safe e-vehicle charging, offering up to 30 kW power and enhanced charging speed with up to 640A. This year, Delta launches the latest Multi-port Charging System as an extension module to the MOOVbase Series, and it enables a highly efficient power distribution to charge up to three industrial vehicles simultaneously, simplifying on-site charging infrastructure and saving space and costs. In addition, Delta’s MOOVair Wireless Charging Systems addresses the increasing demand for automated logistics. With power options from 1 to 30 kW, this inductive charging solution offers highly efficient wireless, contactless power transmission, ideal for opportunity and in-process charging of AGVs/AMRs, pallet trucks, forklifts, and stackers. The MOOVair 03, the flagship model of the Series, delivers a high-performance 3.3kW power output and a charging current of up to 132A at 24V.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.