EVENTISTA – TRUSTED STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY PARTNER OF ASIA’S LEADING PAGEANTS – WINS GOLD STEVIE® AT THE 2025 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS

KALISPEL, Montana, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eventista, a technology company delivering a comprehensive ecosystem to optimize revenue and fan engagement for entertainment events, has been named a Gold Stevie® Winner at the International Business Awards® (IBA) 2025. Trusted by prestigious global and Asian iconic pageants such as Miss Earth, Miss Cosmo, Miss Global Mr. World, Miss Thailand, Miss Philippines Earth and various national editions of Miss Universe,… Eventista is redefining how technology can transform both financial growth and meaningful audience connections.



Eventista, a technology company delivering a comprehensive ecosystem to optimize revenue and fan engagement for entertainment events, has been named a Gold Stevie® Winner at the International Business Awards® (IBA) 2025

FROM VISION TO PIONEER IN EVENT TECHNOLOGY – EVENTISTA BECOMES A GOLD STEVIE® WINNER AT THE 22ND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS

The International Business Awards® (IBA), part of the Stevie® Awards programs, is one of the world’s most prestigious honors, recognizing outstanding achievements across business, technology, services,… with over 12,000 nominations each year. Eventista’s recognition as a Gold Stevie® Winner in the New Product & Product Management Categories marks a landmark achievement, highlighting its impressive success in optimizing revenue and fan engagement for over 600 entertainment events across 30 countries within just one year.

The judging process involved over 200 global business leaders, who highly praised Eventista for its bold vision: Empowering event organizers to transform fan engagement into a sustainable revenue stream. The company also impressed the judges with its two flagship platforms: 1Vote and 1Zone. 1Vote has become the leading voting platform for beauty pageants and entertainment events, offering both free and paid voting. Meanwhile, 1Zone serves as a digital hub for e-ticketing and merchandise, creating an interactive space that connects artists and fans. Beyond delivering technology, Eventista also acts as a strategic media consulting partner, working closely with organizers to launch promotional campaigns that maximize the conversion of engagement into tangible revenue. From a business perspective, revenue generated through fan communities often helps organizers cover 30–50% of event expenses. Besides, these engagement activities can boost revenue growth by an average of 100 – 145% and increase event traffic by up to 500% compared to traditional methods.

“We are truly impressed by your organization’s innovative approach in redefining how entertainment businesses connect with and monetize their fan communities. Eventista’s vision stands out for its clarity and impact, further validated by the remarkable growth potential of the global online voting and fan engagement market”, shared the IBA judges.

TRUSTED BY GLOBAL AND ASIAN ICONIC BEAUTY PAGEANTS: EVENTISTA’S IMPACT ACROSS BORDERS

With its outstanding technological capabilities & premium service, Eventista has built a particularly strong presence in more than 30 countries worldwide, trusted by leading entertainment firms across Asia, including Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China etc.

One of Eventista’s key differentiators is its ability to localize global technology for maximum market impact and to delivery premium services alongside its technological capabilities. For instance, in Thailand, Eventista integrates payment options like Line Pay, TrueMoney Wallet, Thai QR Payment, and Krungsri Bank, enabling Miss Thailand – one of the most iconic national pageants – to achieve record-breaking results of 2,600,000 votes across 8,900 successful transactions. Similarly, at Miss Philippines Earth, Eventista integrated payment platforms such as GCash, ShopeePay Philippines, GrabPay, PayMaya, and Alipay+, allowing fans to support their favorite contestants with ease. The campaign attracted over 49,800 engaged fans, generating more than 40,000 successful transactions and 3,840,000 votes – a testament to how technology can amplify both participation and revenue.



Mr. Tony Nguyen & Ms. Nga Doan, Co-Founders of Eventista

Reflecting on this milestone, Ms. Nga Doan, Chief Marketing Officer of Eventista, shared: “Winning the Gold Stevie® Award positions Eventista as the leading platform for maximizing revenue in entertainment events through fan community engagement. With a presence in over 30 countries and the trust of hundreds of prestigious entertainment events, Eventista continues to expand its global footprint. Built on three pillars—pioneering technology, premium services, and global-to-local adaptability—Eventista is redefining quality standards for the entertainment industry. This recognition not only validates our innovation but also strengthens our mission to empower event organizers worldwide, unlock sustainable revenue streams, and set new benchmarks for growth and fan engagement.”

CONTACT: Ms. Nga Doan – juliadoan@eventista.vn