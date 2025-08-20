Fifth Avenue Financial celebrates third consecutive year as a Best Place to Work and first year as a Best Place to Work for Women in 2025

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2025 – Fifth Avenue Financial (FAF) is proud to announce its recertification as one of thefor the third consecutive year, as well as its inaugural recognition as ain 2025. These prestigious honors underscore the firm’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and empowering workplace culture.

In a statement from Scott Greenfield, CEO, he shared his thoughts on the achievement: “Being recertified as one of the Best Places to Work — and earning special recognition as one of the Best Places for Women — reflects the culture we’ve built together. We believe that when people feel valued, supported, and inspired, they can achieve extraordinary things for our clients and for each other.”

Christina Mantzaris, CFO-COO, said: “This recognition means a lot to us because it’s about our people. We’ve worked hard to build a place where everyone feels respected, supported, and able to grow. Knowing that women in our firm feel they can truly thrive here is especially meaningful.”

FAF continues to prioritize employee well-being and professional development, ensuring that all team members have the resources and encouragement needed to excel. The Best Places to Work certifications validate the firm’s dedication to cultivating a workplace where diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of its values.

The Best Places to Work certification is a global recognition awarded to companies that excel in creating exceptional workplace cultures where employees feel engaged, valued, and motivated. The certification process combines anonymous employee surveys with an in-depth HR assessment to evaluate both the employee experience and the organization’s HR practices. Companies that meet the program’s rigorous standards are certified for one year, benefiting from enhanced employer brand credibility, valuable benchmarking insights, and international visibility as a trusted and attractive workplace.

For more information, about Fifth Avenue Financial visit: https://www.fifthavenuefinancial.com/

For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/

Twitter: http://www.twitter/bptw4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all/Hashtag: #BestPlacestoWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.