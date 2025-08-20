Firebolt Expands in APAC with Singapore Hub, Appoints Deepak Ajmani to Lead Regional Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Firebolt, the analytical database for real-time applications, today announced a major expansion across APAC, driven by unprecedented demand from organizations accelerating their data and AI initiatives. As part of this growth, Firebolt has opened a new regional hub in Singapore to strengthen its presence across the region. To lead this effort, Firebolt has appointed Deepak Ajmani as Head of Asia & ANZ.



With over 20 years of leadership experience in the technology industry — including senior roles at Oracle, Dell, Google, and most recently as Vice President of A/NZ & Emerging Markets at Confluent — Deepak brings a deep understanding of enterprise data and cloud strategies, along with a proven track record of scaling go-to-market teams across APAC. His appointment deepens Firebolt’s presence while accelerating growth in key verticals like financial services, e-commerce, and technology.

Firebolt was built for engineers running mission-critical analytics and AI workloads, delivering strong price/performance even for complex, high-concurrency demands. With Postgres SQL compatibility and native Iceberg support, Firebolt runs low-latency analytics, scalable batch ELT, and AI workloads efficiently.

“Organizations across APAC are pushing the limits of analytics and AI workloads,” said Deepak Ajmani. “Firebolt’s ability to process massive volumes of data at low latency and high concurrency — all while optimizing for cost — is a game-changer. I’m excited to partner with forward-thinking companies across the region to unlock new possibilities with Firebolt.”

As investment in AI-driven analytics, cloud infrastructure, and cost-optimized data platforms accelerates across the region, Firebolt’s expansion comes at a pivotal moment. Earlier this year, Firebolt launched operations in Bangalore and has since made several key executive hires, underscoring the company’s momentum across the region.

“We’re seeing demand in APAC accelerate faster than in any other market we’ve entered,” said Sandeep Mathur, Managing Director of APAC. “With Deepak joining the team, we’re well-positioned to meet the region’s surging need for analytical infrastructure that can power the next generation of real-time applications.”

“Our mission is to give engineers an analytical database that delivers unmatched performance, flexibility, and control,” added Hemanth Vedagarbha, President at Firebolt. “Deepak’s track record in scaling high-performing businesses and teams will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth, ensuring we deliver greater efficiency and value across the region.”

This expansion reinforces Firebolt’s leadership in enabling low-latency analytics, high-concurrency performance, and AI-ready capabilities for organizations across a wide range of industries.

About Firebolt

Firebolt is the analytical database for real-time applications. Built for production-grade data and AI workloads, Firebolt gives engineers the performance, flexibility, and control they need. Firebolt has Postgres-compatible SQL, can run on Iceberg, and delivers unmatched price-performance even on complex, high-concurrency workloads. Whether fully managed in the cloud or self-hosted, Firebolt runs low-latency queries, complex joins, and heavy batch ELT efficiently in one place. For more information, visit www.firebolt.io and follow on LinkedIn .