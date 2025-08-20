From Kitchen to Living Room: Yeego Coolers Provide an Accessible Wine & Beverage Storage Solution

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At family gatherings or parties, do you often feel that there’s never enough storage space for your wine and beverages?

Wine is best stored at around 13°C (about 55°F), but storing it at room temperature during hot summer months can turn it into vinegar. On the other hand, placing it in a food refrigerator results in temperatures that are too low, which can cause the cork to crack due to the moisture in the wine. Besides temperature, humidity also affects the drinking experience: in dry environments, corks can dry out and shrink, accelerating the oxidation process; excessive humidity can cause the wine labels to become damp and moldy, spoiling their appearance, making them unsuitable as gifts or for resale.

Therefore, investing in a professional wine fridge is crucial. It provides a stable environment for both temperature and humidity, effectively extending the shelf life of your wine and keeping it in optimal drinking condition.

Yeego Dual-Zone Wine & Beverage Fridge

The Yeego WF24 dual-zone wine & beverage fridge features a French-style double-door design with two independently controlled storage zones. It can store a variety of drinks, including wine, beer, and beverages. The built-in activated carbon filter purifies the internal air, effectively removing odors. The front ventilation design supports multiple installation options, including built-in, or freestanding. For those seeking a solution for wine and beverage storage, the WF24 is your ideal choice.

Key Features:

Large Capacity (20+60): The left wine storage zone can hold 20 bottles of standard Bordeaux wine, while the right beverage storage zone accommodates 80 bottles of beverages or beer.

Adjustable and Removable Shelves: The wine section is equipped with 6 wooden shelves, and the beverage section with 3 metal shelves. All shelves are adjustable in height and removable to accommodate different sizes and types of wine and beverages.

Independent Temperature Control, Flexible Storage: Both cooling zones can be individually adjusted within the range of 36-72℉. You can choose to store wine or beverages in both sections, or store wine in one side and beverages in the other, meeting various storage needs.

Low Noise: The compressor is designed to reduce noise, operating at only 42 decibels.

Flexible Installation: Suitable for installation in kitchens, living rooms, lounges, and other spaces, either built-in or freestanding.



A Closer Look of Yeego Wine Fridge and Beverage Cooler

Yeego 24-Inch 180 Cans Beverage Cooler

The Yeego BS24 takes home beverage storage to the next level. Despite its compact 24-inch size, it offers a storage space for 180 cans of beverages. Equipped with an advanced compressor, it provides lightning-fast cooling for any occasion. The visible temperature control panel allows for easy monitoring of storage conditions. With the front ventilation system and fan circulation, heat is efficiently expelled, and it can be seamlessly integrated into your cabinetry.

Key Features:

Compact Yet Spacious: Includes three adjustable shelves to store 180 cans of various sizes.

Precise Temperature Control and Rapid Cooling: The efficient compressor combined with an accurate temperature control system ensures your beverages are always in optimal condition.

Seamless Installation: The design fits seamlessly into your cabinet or under-counter, saving space.

Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly: The UV-protected glass door and insulation material reduce cold air loss.

Easy to Clean: The stainless-steel door frame is easy to clean and resistant to deformation.

About Yeego

Founded in 2022, Yeego is a global leader in the beverage storage market, always at the forefront of product development and innovation. With the mission of “making beverage storage simpler and more elegant,” Yeego has launched a range of beverage fridges to meet the diverse storage needs of households.

For more information about Yeego beverage fridges, please visit: https://yeegolife.com

Contact: Lincoln Price, linyifan@yeegolife.com