TAIPEI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, teams up with CORSAIR at Gamescom to demonstrate the STEALTH ICE PC build with a reverse-connector motherboard. The collaboration aims to deliver the concept of cableless and pure-white aesthetics to gamers and creators. At the core of the partnership is the revolutionary STEALTH design, a concept first introduced by GIGABYTE in 2022, moving all connectors to the rear side for a neater outlook.



GIGABYTE Teams Up with Corsair Featuring Cableless STEALTH ICE PC Build and STEALTH Motherboard Giveaway at Gamescom

The centerpiece of the STEALTH build is the X870 AORUS STEALTH ICE motherboard, featuring reverse connectors for a faster, smoother, and cable-free assembly. This innovative design not only simplifies installation and maintenance but also frees up front-side space for custom cooling, RGB lighting, and personalized styling. With its pure-white aesthetic, the STEALTH ICE design caters perfectly to builders looking for a clean and aesthetic look.

GIGABYTE showcases the clean STEALTH build alongside other themed PCs at the CORSAIR booth – Hall 7.1, Booth #C-030. These builds are designed for creators and gamers who value exceptional performance paired with redefined aesthetic outlooks. Whether attending Gamescom in person or joining online, GIGABYTE invites all fans to participate in the Gamescom campaign starts from August 15th to 24th, including a find-the-chibi EAGLE EYE TEST on AORUS social media and visiting the CORSAIR booth to find the STEALTH code for a chance to win the X870 AORUS STEALTH ICE motherboard and FRAME 4000D chassis.