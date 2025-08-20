ISDN Precision System Debuts at Automation Taipei 2025 Featuring Nano-Level Motion Solutions

TAIPEI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ISDN Precision System, the subsidiary of Singapore-based ISDN Holdings Limited, is emerging as a bold new force with its expertise in linear motors and high-precision stages. The company will make a strong debut at the Automation Taipei 2025, showcasing a range of advanced motion solutions.

High-Precision Gantry for Roundness Measurement Application

A high-precision gantry will be demonstrated, featuring ISDN Precision System’s in-house linear motors integrated with ACS controllers. The system delivers high speed, rapid acceleration/deceleration, and multi-axis precision motion. This not only highlights the seamless compatibility between ISDN Precision System’s linear motors and ACS controllers, but also showcases the team’s strong technical mastery of ACS systems.

High-Precision Positioning Module

Delivering nanometer-level motion and positioning accuracy, one featured module integrates a custom linear motor and measures only 25 mm in thickness. Its compact structure and high precision make it particularly suited for CPO (co-packaged optics) equipment and AOI (automated optical inspection) applications.

The Industry’s Most Compatible Linear Motors

Building on direct-drive linear motor technology, ISDN Precision System has developed a portfolio of high-speed, high-precision, and high value-added applications. Its linear motors—serving as the driving core—stand out for their exceptional compatibility with leading global drive and controller brands, making them among the most versatile motion components in the industry and giving mechanical engineers greater flexibility in system design.

Customized High-Precision Stage and Gantry

Recently, the company partnered with an equipment manufacturer to co-develop a semiconductor TGV (through-glass via) inspection system. The system combines a large hollow arc motor module with a hollow XY module in a parallel multi-axis configuration to achieve double-sided wafer chip inspection. This collaboration has become one of the most anticipated custom projects in recent months.

ISDN Precision System will exhibit at the Automation Taipei from August 20 to 23, 2025. Industry professionals are warmly invited to visit 1F, TaiNEX 1 (Booth: I 1016) to learn more about ISDN Precision System’s customized products and services and to explore potential collaboration opportunities. Engineering team will be on site to provide demonstrations and technical consultations.

About ISDN Holdings Limited

Operating since 1986, ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX: I07) is a fast-growing multi-industry corporation focused on powering smart operations. We help businesses advance their digital capabilities for the Industry 4.0 era while maintaining a keen focus on clean energy in Asia.

About ISDN Precision System

Based in Taiwan, ISDN Precision System specializes in the local production of linear motors, high-precision gantries, and customized mechatronics solutions for the precision manufacturing sector. From its strategic base in Asia, the company has rapidly built an international network to deliver precise and tailored motion solutions to customers worldwide.