MTE Hanoi 2025: Unlocking Opportunities in Vietnam’s Hospitality & Real Estate

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vietnam’s hospitality and real estate sectors continue to advance, showing clear signs of strong recovery, with extensive pipelines ready for launch. Hanoi is emerging as a key hub for branded residences, lifestyle hotels, and mixed-use developments.

Meet The Experts (MTE) Hanoi 2025 returns at a pivotal time as it serves as Vietnam’s largest gathering of real estate and hospitality professionals. Organized by WeHub and co-hosted by Kohler and Savills Hotels, the conference will be held on October 1st, 2025, at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi, bringing together more than 700 senior leaders and over 30 international speakers.

With more than 200 hotels in the pipeline and almost 50 ultra-luxury residential and branded residence projects, the market is seeing a surge in interest in second-home demand, retail reinvention, and wellness-driven living – This trend is attracting international hotel brands, luxury residential projects, and integrated urban developments. As investor confidence strengthens and reforms accelerate, MTE Hanoi 2025 aims to fuel meaningful conversations and connections to drive the next growth phase.

Recognized as one of Vietnam’s most influential industry platforms, MTE creates a dynamic space for developers, hotel owners, operators, architects, and consultants to share insights and explore collaboration opportunities.



Conference Highlights:

Global Real Estate Megatrends & Vietnam Market Outlook

Vietnam Hospitality Market Panel: What’s Going On Out There?

The Rise of Lifestyle Hotels: LYF Case Studies

Branded Residences & Ultra-Luxury: The Buyer Experience

Designing Luxury Concepts: The Key Elements

Retail & F&B Expansion: New Brands, New Formats

Residential & Second Homes: 2025 Buyer Preferences

Integrating Sustainability into Design Strategy

Some of the Key Speakers:

Michael Kokalari , CFA – Chief Economist, VinaCapital

, CFA – Chief Economist, Nelly Phuong Ta – Head of Hotel Project Management, Masterise Group

– Head of Hotel Project Management, Adam Riley – Head of Hospitality, BIM Group

– Head of Hospitality, Thu Le – Acting CEO, T&T Hospitality

– Acting CEO, Sylvia Nguyen – Vice Chairwoman, Alphanam Group

– Vice Chairwoman, Adeline Phua – Managing LYF Partner & VP, Business Development, The Ascott Limited

– Managing LYF Partner & VP, Business Development, Carolina Fagnani – Vice President of Development, Radisson Hotel Group

– Vice President of Development, Uyen Nguyen , CFA – Associate Director, SE Asia , Savills Hotels

, CFA – Associate Director, , ID Luu Viet Thang – Founder, Hexa Group ; Dean Of Interior & Exterior Design Faculty, University Of Arts & Design

– Founder, ; Dean Of Interior & Exterior Design Faculty, Andrew Langdon – Chief Development Officer Asia, Accor Hotels Group

– Chief Development Officer Asia, Omar Romero – Chief Development & Luxury Officer, Minor Hotels

– Chief Development & Luxury Officer, Tom Van Tuijl – Head of Hospitality, BRG Group

– Head of Hospitality, Michael Piro – Co-CEO & Board Member, Indochina Capital

– Co-CEO & Board Member, Olivier Berrivin – Vice President – APAC, BWH Hotels

Duong Bach – Country Manager, PropertyGuru Vietnam

– Country Manager, Mohammed Adib – Chief Design Officer, Dewan Architects + Engineers

– Chief Design Officer, Minh Nguyen – Deputy CEO, MIK Group Vietnam

Event Program:

“The MTE conference aims to strengthen connections among hospitality and real estate players, create collaboration opportunities and provide valuable insights to developers, hotel owners and industry partners, empowering them to seize opportunities and prepare for a new cycle in the real estate and hospitality markets“ said Mauro Gasparotti, Founder of WeHub.

In addition to the main conference, MTE Hanoi 2025 features curated masterclasses, immersive F&B showcases, and the iconic HoSkar Night – the region’s most dynamic networking event for hospitality and real estate professionals. These experiences offer attendees valuable insights and meaningful opportunities for connection and collaboration.

Whether you’re a developer, hotelier, architect, or investor, this is your gateway to industry growth and innovation.

MTE Hanoi 2025 is organized by WeHub, co-hosted by Kohler and Savills Hotels, in partnership with An Cuong and Masterise Homes, supported by The Ascott Limited, Minor Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group, Dewan Architects + Engineers, LQ International, Salto, BWH, Blum, Accor Group, Hettich, Club Med, Matrix Fitness Vietnam, HSBC, Lavazza and Perfetto. Media partners include Batdongsan.com.vn, PR Newswire APAC, Travel Daily Media, and Wowweekend.

About WeHub

WeHub is a leading media and networking platform dedicated to connecting professionals in the hospitality and real estate industries across Asia. Through high-impact events, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships, WeHub creates opportunities for industry leaders to share insights, foster collaborations, and drive business growth. Our flagship events, including Meet The Experts (MTE) and HoSkar Night, bring together top developers, hotel owners, operators, designers, and solution providers to shape the future of hospitality and real estate in the region.

