One Destination – Thousands of Opportunities: ITE HCMC 2025 Paves the Way for Sustainable Tourism Growth

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 19th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo – ITE HCMC 2025 will officially take place from 4-6 September 2025 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Marking its 19th edition, ITE HCMC continues to strengthen its position as a prestigious and influential platform for promoting Vietnam’s tourism and advancing international cooperation across the Mekong region and Asia.

Defining a Strategic Vision with the Theme “Sustainable Tourism – Vibrant Experiences”

ITE HCMC 2025 reaffirms Vietnam’s strategic vision for sustainable tourism development, focusing not only on economic growth but also on preserving cultural, social, and environmental values. The Expo encourages the creation of innovative tourism products and services that respond to the evolving expectations of international travelers, particularly those seeking green, sustainable, and experiential journeys.

By showcasing distinctive products and immersive experiences, ITE HCMC 2025 aims to strengthen Vietnam’s position as a dynamic and attractive destination in the global tourism market.

International Buyers Programme 2025: Expanding Global Connections

Recognized as “Asia’s Best Trade Show” at the 2024 World MICE Awards, affirming the position and quality of the event in the international arena, ITE HCMC proudly stands as the only tourism expo in Vietnam with an International Buyers Program, playing a pivotal role in boosting international tourist arrivals to Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City is actively working to attract and welcome over 240 international hosted buyers, including travel companies, tour operators, MICE organizers, and travel agencies from more than 32 countries and territories to participate in ITE HCMC 2025. According to the Organizing Committee, as of 8th of August 2025, over 250 exhibiting companies and brands and 240 hosted buyers have confirmed their attendance.

Notable participants include:

Oceania : Intrepid, Flight Centre Travel Group, Luxury Escapes, Insider Journeys, FCM Travel

: Intrepid, Flight Centre Travel Group, Luxury Escapes, Insider Journeys, FCM Travel Europe : Exodus (UK), Travco Corporation (UK), Miki Travel (UK), Selectour ( France ), FRAM ( France ), DERTour ( Germany ), BCD Travel ( Netherlands )

: Exodus (UK), Travco Corporation (UK), Miki Travel (UK), Selectour ( ), FRAM ( ), DERTour ( ), BCD Travel ( ) Americas : Collette (US), G Adventures (US), Goway Travel (US)

: Collette (US), G Adventures (US), Goway Travel (US) Asia : JTB Corp ( Japan ), HIS Japan ( Japan ), Hana Tour (Korea), Fliggy – Alibaba Group ( China ), Trip.com ( China ), Chan Brothers MICE & Travel ( Singapore ), Thomas Cook ( India ), MakeMyTrip ( India )

For the first time, ITE HCMC will welcome leading global business travel and MICE companies such as FCM Travel, American Express Global Business Travel, and BCD Travel. This reinforces Ho Chi Minh City’s growing prominence as a hub for investment and business tourism. With its recent administrative expansion to include Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Binh Duong, the city is developing a strategic tourism triangle: City Break – Industrial Hub – Coastal Ecotourism, laying the foundation to become a leading center for tourism, investment, and innovation in the region.

The rigorous buyer selection process reflects the Expo’s commitment to enhancing the quality of visitors, expanding premium segments, and building long-term, sustainable partnerships with key international markets.

Diverse and Professional Activities:

Within the framework of the Expo, Vietnamese tourism businesses and international buyers will participate in specialized activities designed to optimize networking and experiential outcomes:

B2B Meetings: Pre-scheduled meetings tailored to specific sectors and needs, ensuring maximum effectiveness in business exchanges and partnerships.

FAM Trips: A highlight of ITE HCMC, offering international buyers the opportunity to experience first-hand signature destinations in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas. From exploring Ho Tram and Con Dao to enjoying multisensory immersive experiences at the Toa Immersive Experience space or live performances at Chao Show , these activities will enhance buyers’ understanding of Vietnam’s tourism products, services, and potential.

and surrounding areas. From exploring and Con Dao to enjoying multisensory immersive experiences at the space or live performances at , these activities will enhance buyers’ understanding of tourism products, services, and potential. In addition, engaging public events with attractive prizes will take place at 4:30 PM on 4–5 September, and throughout 6 September 2025 .

These activities reflect ITE HCMC 2025’s strong commitment to promoting Vietnam as a safe, friendly, and sustainable destination in the global context of green and digital transformation.

Strong Partnerships and Industry Support

ITE HCMC 2025 is honored to receive support from key sponsors and partners:

Diamond Sponsor & Official Airline : Vietnam Airlines

: Vietnam Airlines Diamond Sponsor : Saigontourist Group

: Saigontourist Group Gold Sponsor : SECC – Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center

: SECC – Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center Official Venue Sponsor : Thiskyhall New Generation Conference & Event Center

: Thiskyhall New Generation Conference & Event Center Official Venue & Accommodation Sponsor : Sofitel Saigon Plaza

: Sofitel Saigon Plaza Strategic Airline: Vietjet

Vietjet Partner Airlines: Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Emirates and Cebu Pacific as supporting airline.

Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Emirates and Cebu Pacific as supporting airline. Accommodation Sponsors : Rex Saigon Hotel, Le Meridien Saigon Hotel, Que Huong Liberty Corporation, New World Saigon Hotel, Renaissance Riverside Saigon Hotel, M Village, The Grand Ho Tram, The Secret Côn Đảo – Hotel owned and managed by AKYN Hospitality Group

: Rex Saigon Hotel, Le Meridien Saigon Hotel, Que Huong Liberty Corporation, New World Saigon Hotel, Renaissance Riverside Saigon Hotel, M Village, The Grand Ho Tram, The Secret Côn Đảo – Hotel owned and managed by AKYN Hospitality Group Supporting Partners: ShopeeFood, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

PR Newswire is the News Release Distribution Partner of the 19th edition of the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2025).

International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2025)

ITE HCMC 2025 is organized under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, co-hosted by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center and other strategic partners.

Website: www.itehcmc.travel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itehcmc.internationaltravel

Please click the link below to download images and introductory videos of ITE HCMC 2025:

http://bit.ly/3UqCWMw