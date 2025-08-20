Opportunity to Meet Leading EB-5 Experts at BAI Capital’s Event in Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — An increasing number of Vietnamese families are turning to the EB-5 investment immigration program as a sustainable pathway to obtain U.S. Green Cards for the whole family. In this situation, BAI Capital – the only EB-5 developer with a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City – will host a seminar on “U.S. Investment & Immigration through the EB-5 Program. The event will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Saturday, August 23, 2025, at JW Marriott Saigon.



Meet the EB-5 Leading Experts in JW Marriott Saigon Hotel this 23rd of August

The seminar is expected to be one of the most notable events this August, offering Vietnamese investors a rare opportunity to meet and exchange directly with leading U.S. immigration experts.

A rare chance to meet EB-5 experts in Vietnam

The event will feature one-on-one consultations with EB-5 immigration specialists from the United States. This provides local investors with a unique chance to directly discuss their source of funds, receive personalized case assessments, and stay updated on the latest EB-5 legal and regulatory developments.

Especially, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Attorney David Van Vooren, Managing Partner at David Hirson & Partners—one of the top five U.S. immigration law firms. With nearly 20 years of experience, Mr. Van Vooren is recognized as a pioneer in EB-5 law. The program will also feature Iván Rodríguez, Managing Director of Asian Markets at BAI Capital, who has a deep understanding about U.S. real estate and finance.

Archer Place – A secure and sustainable EB-5 project

A highlight of the seminar will be an in-depth introduction to Archer Place, an EB-5 student housing project developed by BAI Capital in Gainesville, Florida. The project has already been approved by USCIS under Form I-956F, which is expected to help shorten processing times for investor petitions.

Unlike many EB-5 projects still on paper, Archer Place began construction in early 2025 and is now under vertical development. This underscores the developer’s commitment and execution capacity, mitigating common risks of delays often associated with EB-5 projects.

Why student housing is considered sustainable

Archer Place is designed to serve more than 60,000 students and faculty of the University of Florida, ranked among the Top 5 U.S. public universities by U.S. News & World Report. The student housing market in Gainesville has consistently shown high occupancy and stable demand, making it a resilient real estate segment.

Located within walking distance of the university campus and close to Butler Plaza – one of Florida’s largest retail complexes – Archer Place is well positioned to meet the housing needs of students..

BAI Capital – A bridge for Vietnamese families to the U.S.

With more than 16 years of experience in U.S. real estate development and EB-5, BAI Capital is among the few companies that serve simultaneously as Project Developer (JCE) and EB-5 Fund Manager (NCE). This integrated model enhances transparency, reduces intermediary costs, and maximizes security for investors.

The upcoming Ho Chi Minh City seminar is part of BAI Capital’s ongoing EB-5 events in Vietnam, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment to supporting local families in finding secure and effective U.S. immigration solutions.

Event Information:

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM , Saturday, August 23, 2025

– , Venue: JW Marriott Saigon

Register here to join the event!