Sinch Recognized in Gartner® 2025 Critical Capabilities for CPaaS

Ranked #1 for Multinational Organizations Use Case

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sinch AB (publ) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced it has been acknowledged in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) report. Sinch ranked #1 out of all evaluated vendors for both the Multinational Organizations and Video Use Cases.

The Gartner Critical Capabilities report, a companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS, evaluates providers across five key use cases that matter most to enterprises integrating communications into digital transformation initiatives. Sinch reports strong performance, placing first or second in every evaluated use case. The company sees this as a clear reflection of the strength and flexibility of its platform to meet the evolving needs of global enterprises. This performance also highlights the strength and depth of Sinch’s global communications infrastructure and continued product innovation, including the recently announced Sinch MCP and new MailGun Inspect solution.

“To us, The Gartner® recognition validates what our customers experience every day: that the future of enterprise communications isn’t just about connecting channels, it’s about making them intelligent,” said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. “We’ve long led the way in supporting multinational use cases, helping organizations personalize at scale with AI-powered messaging, adapt in real-time with voice, and build trust through video. This ranking reflects our ability to deliver innovation without complexity, no matter the region, channel, or challenge.”

Recognized Strengths in Key Enterprise Use Cases:

#1 Ranking for Multinational Organizations Use Case

Sinch was evaluated as a provider for multinational organizations, reinforcing its leadership in powering complex, cross-border communication strategies. With Sinch’s global presence that provides regional expertise, local presence in over 60 countries, and direct connections to over 600 global carriers, enterprise-grade failover resilience, and deep compliance expertise, Sinch helps global brands deliver secure, localized experiences that scale.

Sinch was evaluated as a provider for multinational organizations, reinforcing its leadership in powering complex, cross-border communication strategies. With Sinch’s global presence that provides regional expertise, local presence in over 60 countries, and direct connections to over 600 global carriers, enterprise-grade failover resilience, and deep compliance expertise, Sinch helps global brands deliver secure, localized experiences that scale. Recognition in Video

Sinch enables high-quality, low-latency video communication across real-time calls, conferencing, and live streaming. These capabilities are increasingly vital in sectors like healthcare, financial services, and e-commerce, where visual engagement is becoming a key driver of customer trust.

Sinch enables high-quality, low-latency video communication across real-time calls, conferencing, and live streaming. These capabilities are increasingly vital in sectors like healthcare, financial services, and e-commerce, where visual engagement is becoming a key driver of customer trust. Recognition Across Voice, Messaging, and CX

Sinch was also recognized in Advanced Voice Communications, Basic Communications, and Conversational Customer Experience. From intelligent IVR and reliable SMS to omnichannel chatbots and secure email, Sinch continues to support enterprises with a single platform that meets evolving customer demands.

This recognition follows Sinch’s continued momentum across enterprise and carrier markets, including new AI-powered solutions, partnerships with global technology leaders, and deeper investment in omnichannel infrastructure.

As enterprises look to consolidate platforms and deliver more intelligent, secure, and localized customer engagement, a trend further explored in our State of Customer Communications report, Sinch stands out as the trusted partner for scalable communications that perform, anywhere in the world.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner® is a registered trademark and service marks of Gartner Inc and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Critical Capabilities for Communications Platform as a Service. By Ajit Patankar, Pankil Sheth, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Manoj Bhatia, 29 July 2025.

For more information please contact:

Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications

janet.lennon@sinch.com | 1.206.914.6175

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-recognized-in-gartner–2025-critical-capabilities-for-cpaas,c4220257