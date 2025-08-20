Sisram Medical Reports First-Half 2025 Results: Injectables Surge as AI-Powered EBD Strengthens Segment Positioning

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sisram Medical Ltd (the “Company” or “Sisram”, 1696.HK; referred to collectively with its subsidiaries as the “Group”), a global consumer wellness group, featuring a distinguished synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused approaches including Energy-Based Devices (EBD), and Injectables, alongside other complementary offerings, today announced its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (the “Reporting Period“).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was US$165.5 million , representing a decrease of 1.9% YoY

, representing a decrease of 1.9% YoY Revenue of Injectables line achieved US$14.4 million , representing a significant increase of 218.1% YoY

, representing a significant increase of 218.1% YoY Revenue in the international market [1] was US$108.9 million , up 7.1% YoY. In APAC, revenue achieved a 17.6% increase YoY

was , up 7.1% YoY. In APAC, revenue achieved a 17.6% increase YoY Gross margin decreased from 62.4% to 60.0%, mainly due to a shift toward higher-cost core-professionals and sophisticated products with premium materials, along with lower North America revenue share

revenue share Adjusted net profit was US$12.0 million , down 28.1% YoY

Advancing EBD Market Potential with AI powered Innovations for an Intelligent, Integrated Approach to Aesthetic Care

During the Reporting Period, Sisram reinforced its leadership in non-invasive body contouring with peer-reviewed validation of the Alma Accent Prime platform in the Nature Scientific Reports, creating new commercial opportunities globally. Alma Harmony also exceeded expectations, further strengthening the Company’s position in advanced aesthetic solutions.

Expanding beyond energy-based technologies, Sisram introduced innovations that build an intelligent, integrated infrastructure across the patient journey. In North America, Universkin by Alma marked a milestone in AI-assisted skincare, gaining rapid adoption and positive feedback. The Alma IQ intelligent skin analysis platform was introduced globally to enhanced diagnostic precision, treatment planning, and patient engagement.

By harnessing AI, Sisram is moving from standalone treatments to comprehensive solutions, unlocking new potential through combined therapies and advancing its strategic leadership in medical aesthetics.

Expanding Dermal Injectables Global Footprint with Successful Market Entry and Scaling in Key Markets

Sisram’s injectables business continued to strengthen as the Company’s second growth engine, delivering robust growth of 218.1% during the Reporting Period. This marks a strategic evolution from technology development to global commercialization, signaling the entry of this line of business into a growth harvest phase.

The Company accelerated penetration of Profhilo, its next-generation hyaluronic acid–based bioremodeling product, in Thailand, establishing it as a category benchmark and driving strong sales and profitability. Preparations progressed for the mainland China launch of DAXXIFY, a long-lasting botulinum toxin type A product which is expected to take place in the coming months.

Sisram also enhanced commercialization of the Revanesse filler series, building specialized teams in the UK, DACH, Australia and New Zealand with the aim of strengthening regional operations. In addition, the Company continued to advance the commercialization in strategic regions of its partner Hallura and it first-of-its-kind hyaluronic acid biostimulator combination.

Leveraging its commercial infrastructure and expanding penetration in key markets, Sisram is laying a solid foundation for scalable growth in dermal injectables, further reinforcing its ecosystem advantage in global medical aesthetics.

Accelerating High-Quality Growth Through a Glocalized Model

Sisram has transitioned from global direct sales to a “glocalization” model, shifting its focus from rapid expansion to deeply rooted local operations. By combining global resources with local insights, the Company is building end-to-end value chain capabilities that drive sustainable, high-quality growth.

APAC remained a strong growth engine with a 17.6% revenue increase YoY, led by outstanding performances in Thailand and South Korea. In China, Sisram is accelerating the integration of R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization to create a local closed-loop ecosystem. This not only strengthens margins and supply chain resilience, but also transforms the direct sales business into a regional innovation hub.

With “global standards and local innovation” at its core, Sisram is reinforcing its position in strategic markets and unlocking new growth momentum worldwide.

Outlook

Looking ahead to H2 2025, Sisram forecasts a stronger performance both in revenue and net profit.

The Company will strategically focus on strengthening corporate leadership in APAC and North America, its key growth engines. Through regional innovation and wellness ecosystem synergy, Sisram will build differentiated competitive advantages while enhancing operational excellence and market share.

In North America, the Company will build on the successful launch of Universkin by Alma and Alma IQ, alongside continued strong demand for Sisram’s energy-based medical device solutions, advancing an innovative, integrated approach to aesthetic care.

In the APAC region, the Company will expedite the launch of its long-lasting botulinum toxin product DAXXIFY in mainland China, while driving the commercial expansion of core injectables such as Revanesse and Profhilo in key markets. Concurrently, it will advance the launch and market ramp-up of the “钛提升” and “普娜提” energy-based devices in China, reinforcing the competitive edge in premium aesthetic solutions.

By building a synergistic ecosystem of product portfolio, technological innovation, and market strategy, the Company aims to fuel high-quality, sustainable growth with forward-looking vision and strategic execution.

Mr. Liu Yi, Chairman and Executive Director of Sisram, commented: “Sisram is accelerating the development of an integrated growth model built on technology innovation, ecosystem expansion, and glocalization. The upcoming launch of DAXXIFY in mainland China will serve as a key milestone, working in synergy with our global injectables portfolio to establish a strong second growth engine. By combining AI integration with material innovations, we are expanding the frontiers of medical aesthetics, while strengthening supply chain resilience through localized end-to-end capabilities and a multi-center manufacturing network. Looking ahead, we remain committed to optimizing resources, unlocking ecosystem synergies, and building a more competitive, future-ready medical aesthetics platform.”

Mr. Lior Dayan, CEO of Sisram and Alma, said: “In the first half of 2025, Sisram advanced its position as a holistic wellness ecosystem leader in medical aesthetics. Leveraging AI-powered innovation and continuous technological advancement, we introduced major advancements. We also strengthened our intelligent infrastructure to deliver greater value for customers and elevate patient experience. Combined with accelerated commercialization, localized market strategies, and a reinforced supply chain, these capabilities have driven strong performance across our core markets. Our global presence enabled us to navigate regional challenges, invest confidently in growth initiatives, and lay a solid foundation for sustainable leadership in the years ahead.”

[1] The term “international market” refers to the global market excluding North America.

