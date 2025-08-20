State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company: Answering the “ecological protection” question in power grid construction

LINXIA, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the 14th of August, employees of State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company were conducting peak summer and flood prevention patrols along the newly put into operation of the 110 kV Zhebei Second Line in the northern part of Linxia County. They saw birds flying into their “nests”. This scene made him unable to help but share his joy with his colleagues: “For birds, this is a safe haven, and the risk of electric shock is almost zero; For the power grid, this is a reliable defense line, and bird damage faults have decreased significantly, making agricultural irrigation and enterprise production electricity more stable.”

Linxia Prefecture is located in the transitional zone between the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau and the Loess Plateau. It is an important water conservation area and ecological functional area in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, with a significant ecological position. With the increasing biodiversity, more and more birds are living here.

“There is a natural conflict between bird habitats and power grid towers. Bird droppings, nesting materials such as twigs and wires, if they fall on the lines, may cause line failures, which also threaten the safety of birds,” said Mu Zhengrong. “In the past, we installed various bird repellents such as bird spikes, but the birds still liked to nest here, and no matter how we tried to drive them away, line failures caused by birds still occurred from time to time.”

In recent years, State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company has established and practiced the concept of lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, firmly promoting the harmonious development of the power grid and natural ecology. In the initial stage of the design of the Linxia Beiyuan (Qiaosi) 110 kV transmission and transformation project, we actively coordinated with the design unit, integrated ecological environment protection into the construction of the power grid, and designed a “nest” at the top of the power grid tower according to the living habits of birds “choose to live high”. Transforming the traditional bird prevention and bird drive in the construction of the power grid into attracting and attracting birds. The core concept of “digital intelligence and green low-carbon” is integrated throughout the entire construction process.

Blocking is not as good as dredging. This ecological and friendly grid construction model, with “Anju Nest” as the carrier, not only reflects respect for natural beings but also demonstrates the ecological responsibility of the enterprise.

Today, walking in the Linxia Beiyuan area, the green power grid continues to extend in the fields, and one after another “nests of peace” have become habitats for birds. State Grid personnel are protecting the green mountains and clear waters as if they were their own eyes, and nurturing the ecological environment as if it were their own life, striving to answer the “ecological protection” question in power grid construction.