TGE alongside with AMTD Obtain Successful Court Decisions against Unauthorised and Infringing Activities in Austria

PARIS, NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD”), alongside The Generation Essential Group (“TGE”; NYSE:TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD under AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD), (“Group”) as the exclusive global owner of the global fashion publications under “L’OFFICIEL AMTD” and its associated brands, jointly announce further successes against IP infringers.

We have been pursuing legal action against unauthorised and infringing activities around the globe and achieving remarkable success to protect and uphold the brand values of “L’OFFICIEL AMTD”.

Most recently, there is an infringer in Austria called Regalia Company GmbH, which has been improperly using the “lofficielaustria” and “L’Officiel Austria” brands, and publishing a magazine “L’OFFICIEL Austria”.

We are very pleased to announce that on 29 July 2025, we successfully obtained an injunction from the Vienna Commercial Court in Austria against the above–mentioned infringing activity (See decision in respect of case number 10 Cg 38/25f). We will be enforcing the order obtained to the fullest extent in our relentless protection of the Group’s intellectual property.

Relatedly, we have also successfully obtained a decision from the Asian Domain Name Dispute Resolution Centre, Case No. HK-2502000, against Regalia Company GmbH and an individual associated with that company, Sergei Mikhailovich Gudakov, cancelling the domain name https://lofficielshop.com/, which has been illegitimately selling the “L’OFFICIEL Austria” publication. This decision notably found that the Respondents’ conduct “constitutes both a lack of legitimate right or interest and evidence of bad faith use”.

These decisions demonstrate the Group’s steadfast commitment to protecting its trademarks and brand reputation across all jurisdictions globally.

We have not endorsed nor have we partnered or allowed these persons to publish any Austrian edition and the decisions we have obtained demonstrate that continuous publication is clearly an infringement of our rights, and grossly illegitimate.

We wish to remind our loyal readers, brand holders and the public that as demonstrated by the legal decisions we have obtained, this current “L’OFFICIEL AUSTRIA” (with IG account as https://www.instagram.com/lofficielaustria?igsh=c3h2dWhzcmUxbGFs) is not in any way connected with the Group, the L’Officiel AMTD network and the brand’s heritage and global standing and we caution any dealings with this publication and persons.

About AMTD Group Inc.

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as “Twitter”) at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L’Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: ir@amtdinc.com

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.net

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: tge@amtd.world