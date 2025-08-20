The upgrading and transformation of the information zone helps enterprises achieve intelligent operation and maintenance

ÜRÜMQI, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company successfully completed the upgrade and transformation of its information operation and maintenance zone. Through advanced technological enhancements and system optimizations, the level of operation and maintenance management has been elevated to new heights. Following this transformation, functional improvements such as regional isolation and permission control have been achieved, representing a significant advancement for the company in managing information systems’ operations and maintenance.

In recent years, the increasing demand for information system operation and maintenance has drawn significant attention to the refinement of management practices in this area. As a central hub for operations and maintenance, the Information Operation and Maintenance Zone of State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company faces several challenges, including ambiguous functional area divisions, incomplete configurations of operational terminals, lax control over personnel access, insufficient monitoring point configurations, and a lack of integration with maintenance plans. To enhance the efficiency of operation and maintenance management, the company is committed to optimizing specialized zones while promoting an upgrade in operational capabilities through systematic transformation. This renovation project is being undertaken in collaboration with NARI Ruiteng/Integration Company and addresses both hardware and software aspects. From a hardware perspective, the dedicated zone site has been strategically planned with clearly defined boundaries for each functional area. The configuration of operational terminals has been improved to cater to various operation and maintenance scenarios. Additionally, upgrades have been made to the access control system as well as video surveillance equipment to bolster management capabilities along with real-time monitoring of personnel entry and exit. On the software front, efforts are focused on optimizing the operation and maintenance audit mechanism to facilitate comprehensive tracking and traceability throughout all stages of operations. A robust security protection system will be established to ensure information security during operation and maintenance processes effectively supporting secure operations alongside leaner methodologies such as autonomous operation & intelligent operation strategies.

During the construction of the operation and maintenance zone, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company relied on six systems including I6000 2.0, unified video, and operation and maintenance audit as technical supports. Through network access control and data management measures, regional isolation was achieved. Based on the I6000 2.0 system, the association of work tickets and task orders was realized. Based on the operation and maintenance audit system, operation and maintenance permission control was implemented. Based on the safety production risk control platform, access control has been achieved, and an operation safety and collaborative response mechanism has been established by using systems such as unified video, unified permissions, and artificial intelligence platforms, truly achieving the control of personnel, resources, data, and operations.

Next, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company will take the brand-new operation and maintenance zone as the foundation, closely follow the usage demands of front-line operation and maintenance personnel at the grassroots level, deepen and improve the service capabilities of the zone, focus on promoting the intelligent scenarios of video defense early warning and operation and maintenance robots in the zone, reduce the workload of operation personnel, and ensure the lean management of the entire process of information system operation and maintenance.

During the construction of the operation and maintenance zone, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company leveraged six systems, including I6000 2.0, unified video, and operation and maintenance audit as technical support. Through implementing network access control and data management measures, regional isolation was successfully achieved. The integration of work tickets with task orders was realized based on the I6000 2.0 system. Furthermore, operational permissions were effectively managed through the operation and maintenance audit system. Access control has been established via the safety production risk control platform, while an operational safety and collaborative response mechanism has been developed utilizing systems such as unified video, unified permissions, and artificial intelligence platforms—thereby achieving comprehensive control over personnel, resources, data, and operations. Looking ahead, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company will utilize this newly established operation and maintenance zone as a foundation to closely align with the usage requirements of front-line operation and maintenance personnel at grassroots levels. The company aims to enhance service capabilities within the zone by focusing on promoting intelligent scenarios for video defense early warning systems as well as operation and maintenance robots. This initiative seeks to reduce the workload of operational staff while ensuring streamlined management throughout all processes involved in information system operations and maintenance.