TICKETS FOR THE NBA CHINA GAMES 2025 PRESENTED BY TAOBAO 88VIP FEATURING THE BROOKLYN NETS AND PHOENIX SUNS TO GO ON SALE TODAY

– Nets and Suns Will Play Preseason Games on Oct. 10 and 12 at The Venetian Arena in Macao –

– NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal, MIRROR Member Keung To, and Hip-Hop Artist MC Jin to Headline NBA Fan Day on Oct. 11 –

MACAO, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Sands China Ltd. (HKEx: 1928.HK) today announced that tickets for The NBA China Games 2025 presented by Taobao 88VIP and NBA Fan Day will go on sale to the public today at 12 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) at Cotai Ticketing, Taobao 88VIP, Trip.com and MPay*. The NBA China Games 2025 will feature the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns playing preseason games on Friday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. CST and Sunday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. CST at The Venetian Arena in Macao.

The NBA and Sands China also today announced that four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, MIRROR member Keung To, and hip-hop artist MC Jin will headline NBA Fan Day, an interactive fan event on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. CST at The Venetian Arena. NBA Fan Day will celebrate the NBA and the game of basketball with a variety of fan entertainment featuring Nets and Suns players, including a skills challenge, three-point contest, half-court shooting contest, team mascots appearances, performances by the Suns and Nets dance teams, a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers, and musical performances by Keung To, MC Jin. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in oncourt activities with celebrity guests including MIRROR members Edan Lui, Stanley Yau and more who will be announced at a later date. Fans can stay up to date on the latest event information at nbachinagames2025.f1sz.com.

Tickets will start at MOP/HKD 488 for the games and MOP/HKD 388 for NBA Fan Day.

The Nets currently feature 2023 NBA champion Michael Porter Jr., center Nic Claxton and 2025 No. 8 overall pick Egor Dëmin. The Suns currently feature two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker, 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team member Jalen Green and 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive Second Team member Dillon Brooks.

The NBA China Games 2025 presented by Taobao 88VIP will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. Sands China, the Official Integrated Resort Partner of NBA China, will serve as the Official Promoter of the games. The games and surrounding events will be supported by a roster of partners, including Presenting Partner Taobao 88VIP; Official Partners Ant International, Ctrip, Gatorade, JACK & JONES, Mengniu, Nike and Tissot; and Promotional Partners NBA 2K and Wilson.

