Trina Storage Enhances Smart Manufacturing to Strengthen Global Delivery Capabilities

CHUZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Storage, a leading global energy storage solution provider, has recently announced the completion of a major upgrade to its smart integration factory in Chuzhou, China. The upgraded facility strengthens the company’s intelligent manufacturing capabilities and system integration capacity, enabling faster, more efficient, and higher-quality delivery of utility-scale energy storage systems to customers around the world.



Trina Storage’s upgraded smart integration factory in Chuzhou, China

As global demand for energy storage accelerates, Trina Storage is scaling up its production capacity while enhancing the performance, flexibility, and traceability of its manufacturing processes. The recent upgrade focuses on end-to-end automation and digitalization across core processes, from cell production and module assembly to containerized system integration and testing. The level of automation at the Chuzhou factory has increased by 23%, while overall production efficiency has improved by 50%, and testing speed by more than 60%, significantly boosting the factory’s ability to meet large-scale project, high-standard project requirements.

Digital systems have also been fully integrated into the factory’s infrastructure. Supported by industrial IoT platforms, the facility now enables real-time data flow and intelligent coordination across key functions such as production, logistics, and quality assurance. Integration of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) further enhances visibility and agility in daily operations.

To ensure consistent product quality and safety, the factory also implements a robust traceability framework covering process design, equipment maintenance, energy use, and logistics. This enables full product tracking and early risk detection, reinforcing safety and reliability at every stage.

Trina Storage’s energy storage systems have been deployed across key markets worldwide, with cumulative shipments surpassing 10 GWh by the end of 2024. In 2025, annual shipments are projected to reach 8–10GWh. Backed by 16 GWh of current production capacity and a planned scale-up to 25 GWh by the end of 2025, Trina Storage continues to build global delivery capabilities that align with the accelerating demand for clean and reliable energy storage solutions.

“The smart integration factory upgrade represents more than just a technological enhancement,” said Ni Lili, Global Product President of Trinasolar. “It reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering customer value at scale. As we continue to invest in manufacturing excellence and global infrastructure, we remain focused on supporting the rapid adoption of energy storage worldwide through safe, intelligent, and high-performance solutions.”