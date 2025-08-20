UltraLuxe Singapore 2025 Showcases The Collectable And Investible In Niche Luxury Through Immersive And Social Experiences

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From jewellery and fashion to art, wellness, gastronomy, and lifestyle, UltraLuxe returns for its fourth year, spotlighting Singapore’s creative spirit to celebrate SG60 during Grand Prix™ Season Singapore.



UltraLuxe 2025 Is Back from 2 – 12 Oct at the Tent@Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore

Happening 2–12 October at the Tent@Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road, UltraLuxe presents Race to Discover Iconic SG60 and Niche Luxury from Around the World — uniting local visionaries with world-renowned talents to honour Singapore’s 60th year of independence.

The opening features VerveArté, 2–4 October, an immersive journey through four curated spaces: Eternia showcases ageless beauty and wellness with advanced diagnostics and personalised programmes by leading practitioners; Style Inc. celebrates Singapore’s fashion and jewellery scene, from reimagined Asian heritage styles to avant-garde designs and transformative jewellery, appreciated with fine wines; Spiritium presents the heritage of Scottish whiskies with rare, limited-edition selections curated by Bitcask, Singapore’s premier whisky purveyor; Haute offers refined gastronomy featuring rare beef canapés paired with jewels, art, spirits, and sophisticated living propositions.

From 6–12 October, JeweLuxe transforms the Tent into an exploratorium featuring: The GemCentric world-renowned jewellery houses, Star Power designers who have styled celebrities such as Rihanna and Taylor Swift, Asia’s Brilliant Edge with innovative designers redefining the craft, the Italian Edit of masterpieces prized by collectors, and Whispers of the Past, a curation of collectable vintage jewels.

Beyond the Tent, UltraLuxe extends islandwide: wellness enthusiasts can enjoy exclusive treatments with leading practitioners; gourmands embark on the Surf and Turf Supreme journey spotlighting a rare wagyu across acclaimed dining destinations; and fashion and jewellery lovers explore culturally rich designs and dazzling masterpieces at boutiques across Singapore.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, UltraLuxe enhances Singapore’s luxury landscape through engaging experiences that captivate global audiences.

“We welcome the return of homegrown luxury festival, UltraLuxe. With its expanded programme and well-curated lifestyle experiences, this festival exemplifies Singapore’s commitment to creating distinctive experiences for increasingly discerning visitors. By providing a platform to showcase local independent brands alongside international ones, UltraLuxe enriches the diverse retail and lifestyle offerings in Singapore, while strengthening our appeal as a premier lifestyle destination,” said Ms Guo Teyi, Director, Leisure Events, Singapore Tourism Board.

Discover iconic niche luxury in Singapore and beyond. Visit www.ultraluxeglobal.com for details, book VerveArté experiences, and pre-register for JeweLuxe shopping expeditions.