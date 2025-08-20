Uniting Financial Services, Australia Subscribes to Infosys Finacle’s Digital Banking SaaS Suite on AWS Cloud

Collaboration sets a new industry benchmark with end-to-end core and digital channel migration completed in just five months

BENGALURU, India and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), today announced its collaboration with Uniting Financial Services (UFS), a charitable development fund in Australia, to implement the next-gen Finacle Digital Banking Suite. The move from UFS’ incumbent platform to Finacle Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on AWS cloud was completed in less than five months. This was enabled by the Finacle Australian Reference Bank Model – a solution with preconfigured products, processes, interfaces, and compliance rules. The implemented Finacle Digital Banking Suite includes the Finacle Core Banking, Finacle Digital Engagement Hub, Finacle Online Banking, Finacle Mobile Banking, Finacle Customer Data Hub, and Finacle Alerts.

This collaboration will enable UFS to transform its operations, helping enhance business agility, compliance, and operational efficiency. It will also help UFS to provide a world-class digital experience for its customer base, introduce new offerings faster and scale seamlessly, in line with its purpose-driven growth strategy. In addition, the next-gen Finacle Digital Banking Suite will enable UFS to:

Deliver richer digital experiences through intuitive, omnichannel self-service capabilities across mobile and online platforms.

Expand its investment product offerings, scale deposits, and grow its commercial loan business.

Connect with partners easily through open APIs, driving both innovation and operational gains.

Unlock resilience, on-demand scalability and reliable performance with cloud-native SaaS services and AWS infrastructure.

Build a secure, cloud-native banking environment leveraging several AWS services including Amazon RDS for backend databases, Amazon EKS for managed Kubernetes, and AWS WAF for firewall protection.

John McComb, Chief Risk Officer and Acting CEO, Uniting Financial Services, said: “We are delighted to announce the successful go-live of the Finacle platform. Our goal was to modernise our core banking and digital capabilities to enhance the experience for clients. With Infosys Finacle, we have found a long-term technology partner, with the ability to deliver a future-ready platform that meets the needs of our operations today and supports our ambitions for tomorrow in a rapidly evolving financial services landscape.”

Jamie Simon, Director, Banking and Financial Services (A/NZ), AWS, said, “Our collaboration with Infosys Finacle demonstrates AWS’s commitment to helping financial institutions modernise and innovate to deliver business value. Uniting Financial Services reinforces how AWS’s secure and resilient cloud infrastructure enables financial services organisations to transform their banking operations and enhance digital experiences for customers. We’re proud to support UFS in their mission to deliver purpose-led financial services.”

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Uniting Financial Services on their transformation journey. Going live on Finacle SaaS in record time is a testament to our commitment to modern banking and customer-centric innovation. This rapid deployment underscores the power of a truly digital, cloud-native platform that’s built for agility, compliance, and scale. For community banks in the region looking to modernize without the pain of legacy transformation, this is proof that next-gen banking is not just possible – it’s achievable, fast.”

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.

