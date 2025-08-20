Vibrant Broadband Transforms Middle Mile Infrastructure with Ribbon

Achieves tenfold bandwidth increase, streamlined deployment, and increased network visibility

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that Vibrant Broadband, part of Meeker Energy, one of the Midwest’s first electric cooperatives and a pioneer in rural broadband innovation, has selected its technology for a transformative new middle mile network solution. With proven expertise in rural connectivity, Ribbon empowers providers to deliver critical internet access to underserved communities.

“This upgrade marks a major milestone for us, enabling us to expand our service offerings, better serve our growing customer base, and support future technologies,” said Andrew Kalkbrenner, IT Manager at Vibrant Broadband. “Ribbon’s proactive and collaborative approach, combined with their technical expertise and high-touch support organization, made them the ideal partner for this initiative.”

The new infrastructure leverages Ribbon’s NPT 2100, a compact, high performance IP aggregation router, and the MUSE Multilayer Automation Platform which delivers comprehensive control, analysis, design, and planning applications to maximize the ROI of IP Optical investments. Together, these solutions provide Vibrant with a scalable, future-ready platform that supports rapid deployment and operational efficiency, while opening new revenue opportunities and laying the groundwork for network evolution.

“We’re proud to support Vibrant Broadband’s mission to bring world-class connectivity to rural communities,” said Elizabeth Page, U.S. Regional Sales Leader, Ribbon. “This partnership exemplifies how we empower utility providers to leverage and monetize their networks efficiently and effectively.”

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers secure cloud communications and IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today’s smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our end-to-end portfolio of communications software and IP Optical networking solutions delivers superior value and innovation by leveraging cloud-native architectures, automation and analytics tools, and leading-edge security. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com

