Wiltson Energy Launches 26650 LiFePO₄ Low-Temperature Battery for Solar Tracker Backup Power

Operates Reliably from –40°C (–40°F) to +60°C (140°F) with Direct Cold-Weather Charging, No Heating Required

DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wiltson Energy, a leading innovator in advanced LiFePO₄ (lithium iron phosphate) battery solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation 26650-format low-temperature backup battery for solar tracking systems. Designed for extreme climates, the new cell ensures stable operation and direct charging even below freezing — without additional heating components.



Wiltson Low-Temperature LFP Battery

Solar tracking systems can increase energy yield by 10% to 40% compared to fixed-mount systems. However, in harsh winter climates, conventional batteries experience steep performance drops. Standard lead-acid batteries lose 20%–30% of capacity below 0°C (32°F), and typical lithium batteries face reduced output or even lithium dendrite growth risks during charging. These issues often cause trackers to freeze in place or shut down during outages, cutting into expected energy gains.

Wiltson’s newly released low-temperature LiFePO₄ battery solves these challenges with an ultra-wide operating range of –40°C to +60°C (–40°F to 140°F). Unlike competing solutions that rely on heating elements or external warming circuits, Wiltson’s 26650 cells can be safely charged directly below freezing, reducing cost and complexity while boosting efficiency.

Key benefits include:

Extreme Temperature Performance : Reliable operation from –40°C to +60°C (–40°F to 140°F), ideal for cold-climate solar projects worldwide.

: Reliable operation from –40°C to +60°C (–40°F to 140°F), ideal for cold-climate solar projects worldwide. Direct Cold-Weather Charging : Eliminates the need for heating controllers or circuits.

: Eliminates the need for heating controllers or circuits. High Power Output in Severe Cold : Maintains over 90% capacity at –40°C (–40°F), supporting up to 5C discharge to keep tracker motors at full torque.

: Maintains over 90% capacity at –40°C (–40°F), supporting up to 5C discharge to keep tracker motors at full torque. Uninterrupted Tracking: Ensures solar panels stay optimally aligned with the sun, even during severe cold or grid outages — safeguarding the 10%–40% generation advantage of solar trackers.

“Traditional battery systems either require preheating or shut down entirely in extreme cold, leaving trackers stuck and operators losing production,” said Daniel Fan, Project Manager at Wiltson Energy. “Our new 26650 LiFePO₄ low-temperature battery was engineered specifically for these conditions — it keeps solar trackers moving at –40°C without heating.”

“This innovation represents more than just a technical upgrade — it is a step toward making solar tracker technology reliable in every climate,” added Robert Xie, CEO of Wiltson Energy. “By ensuring uninterrupted operation, we are helping customers maximize energy yield.”

With its standard 26650 cylindrical form factor, the battery is ideal for modular deployment. It functions as both a primary power source and an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), switching seamlessly within 10 milliseconds during grid failures. This ensures consistent solar output — even in blizzards, polar nights, or other extreme conditions — maximizing uptime, reliability, and energy yield.

About Wiltson Energy

Wiltson Energy specializes in high-performance LiFePO₄ battery systems for extreme environments. Headquartered in Dongguan, China, the company focuses on the R&D and manufacturing of cylindrical LiFePO₄ cells and battery modules. Its products are widely used in renewable energy, electric transportation, robotics, and industrial energy storage. Renowned for exceptional safety, long cycle life, and outstanding low-temperature performance, Wiltson Energy is recognized worldwide as a trusted partner in clean energy solutions.

Wiltson Energy

Email: sales@wiltsonenergy.com

Website: www.wiltsonenergy.com