Zylox-Tonbridge Announces 2025 Interim Results: Strong Revenue Growth with Net Profit Surging Over 76% Year-over-Year

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2190, hereinafter referred to as “Zylox-Tonbridge” or the “Company”) today announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company achieved robust revenue growth of 31.7% year-over-year (YoY) to RMB 482 million, while net profit surged by 76.0% to exceed RMB 121 million, representing a net profit margin of 25.1%.

In the first half of 2025, Zylox-Tonbridge maintained solid performance in its core neurovascular and peripheral vascular intervention businesses. Neurovascular product revenue reached RMB 304 million, up 25.0% YoY, while peripheral vascular product revenue climbed to RMB 176 million, a YoY increase of 46.2%. Driven by the Company’s continuous focus on lean operations, combined R&D, selling, and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue declined by 7 percentage points compared to the same period last year, further strengthening the Company’s profitability profile.

The Company’s international business sustained strong growth in the first half of 2025, with revenue reaching RMB 15.72 million. By June 30, the Company had commercialized 22 products in 27 countries and regions, with over 31 products under registration in 23 markets. Its global network covers 52 countries and regions through partnerships with over 60 local distributors. With overseas commercialization accelerating and revenue contribution rising, the international business is becoming a new growth driver.

Mature Portfolio Delivers Growth as Innovative Products Poised for Launch

Leveraging a comprehensive and high-quality product portfolio and an efficient commercial team, Zylox-Tonbridge achieved strong sales growth in the first half of the year. Several VBP-selected products were successfully renewed under a more stable procurement environment, supporting continued market penetration and share gains.

Sales of multiple flagship products, including the SilverSnake® Intermediate Catheter Series, neurovascular guidewires, Kylin™ Flow Diverter, UltraFree® Drug-Coated PTA Balloon Catheter, and Zylox Octoplus® IVC Filter, recorded strong growth with increased market penetration. The Phoenix™ Coil System secured renewal in the Jiangsu provincial procurement program.

By the end of the period, Zylox-Tonbridge’s network covered over 3,000 hospitals, with its products used in more than 1 million procedures, delivering high-quality and affordable treatment to patients worldwide.

While advancing the commercialization of mature products, the Company remained focused on differentiated innovation to meet unmet clinical needs. In the first half, the ZYLOX Eagle® Aspiration System and the TONBRIDGE Shunfeng™ Balloon Vascular Closure Device received regulatory approval, further strengthening the product portfolio. In the second half, the Company also anticipates approvals for a large-lumen thrombus aspiration catheter, a self-expandable intracranial stent, and an OCT-guided peripheral atherectomy catheter series, enhancing treatment options in both peripheral and neurovascular interventions.

The Mammoth Peripheral Large Lumen Thrombus Aspiration Catheter is the only domestically developed 12F–18F aspiration device in China, with a unique trumpet design and high aspiration efficiency, offering a new solution for treating deep vein thrombosis. In the neurovascular segment, the Company is advancing a self-expanding aneurysm embolization device that combines the advantages of coils and flow diverter technologies, aiming to address the treatment challenge of wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms.

As of the announcement date, Zylox-Tonbridge had a pipeline of 73 products, 50 of which have been approved by the NMPA. The Company will continue to focus on differentiated innovation with real clinical value to provide more comprehensive solutions for patients.

Global Expansion Advances with Product Launches and Broader Market Coverage

In the first half of 2025, Zylox-Tonbridge increased investment in international R&D, regulatory registration, and commercialization, driving rapid global expansion. The Company’s products now cover seven of the world’s top 10 medical device markets, including France, Germany, and Italy, while also achieving strong growth in emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and South Africa — creating new momentum for its international business.

In emerging markets, the ZYLOX Unicorn™ Vascular Closure System received regulatory approval in Indonesia, marking the Company’s first product approved in Southeast Asia. The ZYLOX Phoenix™ Peripheral Fibered Detachable Coil Occlusion System was approved in Ecuador, further enriching the Company’s portfolio in South America. In Europe, the Company continues post market studies and actively participates in leading conferences such as LINC 2025 and LINNC PARIS 2025 to strengthen brand visibility. Supported by a track record of consistent and reliable product quality, the Company has also gained growing recognition from top overseas hospital groups, including Asklepios and SANA.

Zylox-Tonbridge remains committed to its mission of “Innovation for Quality Life.” The Company will continue to leverage its full-spectrum product portfolio and lean operations to strengthen its position in the China market and accelerate international growth. By focusing on differentiated innovation with real clinical value, Zylox-Tonbridge aims to achieve long-term sustainable growth and contribute to global healthcare innovation.