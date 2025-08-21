BeeWeave Announces Launch of Equity Incentive Management System, Prepares for Nasdaq Listing

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 20, Beijing Bee Weaving Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Bee Weaving“) announced the official launch of its Equity Incentive Management System, marking a key milestone in the company’s long-term capitalization strategy. The initiative is designed to drive business expansion and technological innovation through a dual focus on talent incentives and capital deployment, strengthening Bee Weaving’s leadership position in the biotech and AI sectors.

Bee Weaving has also begun preparations for an RTO (Reverse Takeover) asset restructuring, with the goal of pursuing a Nasdaq Capital Market listing within three years. The company will adhere strictly to Nasdaq listing requirements, build a robust compliance and governance framework with leading advisory firms, and channel raised capital primarily into cell therapy R&D and market expansion across China and Southeast Asia.

Global consultancy Vanguard Consulting (China) Group has expressed strong confidence in Bee Weaving’s business model and growth outlook, committing to provide full-cycle advisory support throughout the Nasdaq listing process.

Equity Incentives to Unlock Long-Term Value

The equity incentive program is structured around “talent alignment, value sharing, and sustainable growth.” Combining stock options and restricted shares, it will cover 30% of core employees and more than 100 strategic partners, directly linking incentives to market capitalization growth.

The program is expected to attract top talent, accelerate technology breakthroughs, and provide momentum for global expansion. Bee Weaving anticipates increasing its global footprint through strategic acquisitions, integrations, and partnerships over the next three years.

Capital + Talent: A Dual-Engine Growth Model

By integrating equity incentives with capital market strategies, Bee Weaving aims to establish a closed-loop model of “capital empowerment, talent-driven performance, and sustainable growth.” The company expects this system to foster innovation, attract top-tier talent in areas such as cell therapy and artificial intelligence, and strengthen its competitive position in emerging markets.

Strategic Roadmap for the Next Three Years

Bee Weaving’s development plan focuses on three key priorities:

Technology Leadership – Invest 40% of raised capital into core cell therapy R&D, targeting 100 new patents to solidify market leadership in biotechnology. Market Expansion – Drive vertical integration across the value chain through M&A and strategic consolidation, enhancing competitiveness. Globalization – Establish 20 overseas branches in Southeast Asia and Europe , expanding international market share.

Building Investor Confidence & Sustainable Growth

To ensure stability and transparency, Bee Weaving will implement the following measures:

Financial Transparency – Annual performance disclosures and real-time reporting of revenue, net profit, and cash flow.

Strategic Backing – Secured strategic lead investment from CIC Shengquan Fund, providing both financial resources and industry expertise.

Risk Management – Flexible performance-based targets within the incentive plan to balance growth with risk control.

Policy Alignment – Proactive engagement with government initiatives to capture policy-driven opportunities in biotech and AI.

Chairman Wang Hailong’s Statement

“At Bee Weaving, we are committed to the principle of ‘innovation-driven growth, talent as the foundation, and capital as a catalyst.’ The launch of our equity incentive system represents a major step in aligning our team with long-term shareholder value. By combining world-class talent with smart capital deployment, we aim to transform technological leadership into market leadership. We look forward to working with global investors to write the next chapter of Bee Weaving’s growth story.”

Media Contact: Zhao Gui Ling

Contact No.:+86-18910400829

Website：http://mifengzd.com/

Email: zhaoguiling@mifengzd.com