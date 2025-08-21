Bybit WSOT Launches First Onchain Wave on Solana with Over $1 Million in Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) first-ever Onchain Wave on the Solana blockchain. The event is now live and runs through to September 15, 2025, 10AM UTC, featuring more than $1 million in rewards across BBSOL and USDC, open to participants on both Bybit Web3 and Byreal platforms. CEX and DEX users share one leaderboard, competing on the same stage.

Bybit Deepens WSOT via Collaboration with Byreal on Solana

This year’s WSOT Onchain Wave launches with robust ecosystem support across top Solana-based projects and platform partners. Among them are xStocks, Sanctum, DeFiTuna,Sonic SVM, CUDIS and Fragmetric, each contributing unique trading, liquidity, and asset opportunities for participants.

The WSOT Onchain Wave is rooted in deep collaboration within the Solana ecosystem via Byreal, harnessing Solana’s speed, scalability, and developer depth to deliver professional grade trading experiences with full onchain transparency.

Emily Bao, founder of Byreal, elaborated, “Byreal’s mission is to make onchain trading as deep, fast, and credible as the best centralized markets. Partnering with WSOT on Solana — and joining forces with an unprecedented roster of ecosystem partners — lets us open the doors of the world’s largest trading competition to the DeFi-native community for the very first time.”

The Onchain Wave combines competitive trading and liquidity rewards:

Weekly Competition : Up to 250 BBSOL distributed among the top 200 traders each week, with a total of 650 BBSOL across four weeks.

: Up to 250 BBSOL distributed among the top 200 traders each week, with a total of 650 BBSOL across four weeks. Grand Competition : 1,650 BBSOL shared among the top 1,000 traders overall.

: 1,650 BBSOL shared among the top 1,000 traders overall. 6th Anniversary Bonus : In celebration of WSOT’s 6th anniversary, a special surprise reward awaits both weekly and overall 6th-place winners.

: In celebration of WSOT’s 6th anniversary, a special surprise reward awaits both weekly and overall 6th-place winners. Warrior Reward : Traders with $10,000+ in volume, even without leaderboard placement, will share a 900 BBSOL pool.

: Traders with $10,000+ in volume, even without leaderboard placement, will share a 900 BBSOL pool. Byreal-Exclusive Rewards: Liquidity providers can earn daily payouts from a 650,000 USDC reward pool by keeping eligible pools active.

Participation

Bybit Web3 : Users can join by logging in with their Bybit account, trading WSOT marked assets through Bybit Web3. But must have Individual Identity Verification Lv. 1 completed and be on Bybit app version 5.0.0 or above .

Users can join by logging in with their Bybit account, trading WSOT marked assets through Bybit Web3. But must have completed and be on . Byreal : Access is currently whitelist-only, with entry via Solana wallet connection. Active Solana users may gain whitelist access as soon as the next day.

Trading of WSOT-tagged tokens on either platform counts toward both weekly and overall leaderboards. A minimum trading volume is required to qualify for rewards; thresholds range from $5,000 up to $500,000 depending on leaderboard position and round.

This debut Onchain Wave marks a new chapter for WSOT, combining onchain innovation with competitive trading to celebrate its sixth anniversary.

Restrictions and user requirements apply. For the full sets of rules and terms and conditions, users may visit: WSOT 2025.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#WSOT2025



Bybit WSOT Launches First Onchain Wave on Solana with Over $1 Million in Rewards

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube