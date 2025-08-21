Canadian Solar Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (“Canadian Solar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter Highlights
- 14% quarter-over-quarter (“qoq”) increase in solar module shipments to 7.9 GW, within guidance of 7.5 GW to 8.0 GW.
- 29.8% gross margin, exceeding guidance of 23% to 25%.
- Released the 2024 Sustainability Report on May 29, 2025, with updated disclosures aligned to global reporting standards.
Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We delivered a second quarter largely in line with expectations. While revenue came in below guidance due to storage shipments shifting to the second half and delays in certain project sales, gross margin exceeded expectations, driven by a higher mix of North America module shipments and robust storage volumes. Following the surge in installations in China during the first half, we expect demand to normalize as the market adjusts to a new paradigm. We remain focused on navigating the uncertain policy environment with a focus on risk management and sustainable profitability.”
Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar’s subsidiary CSI Solar, said, “In the second quarter, we delivered module shipments near the high end of guidance. Despite tariff headwinds, e-STORAGE achieved one of its strongest quarters. With solar supply chain pricing trending higher and storage margins normalizing, we expect margin pressure in the second half. We remain focused on strategically managing module volumes to less profitable markets and growing our storage volumes globally. Meanwhile, we continue to build emerging profitability drivers such as our residential energy storage systems and bundled sales solutions.”
Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Canadian Solar’s subsidiary Recurrent Energy, said, “Revenue and profitability in the second quarter were sequentially lower, primarily due to lighter project sales. We monetized over 200 MW of projects in Europe and Japan, including our first and profitable sale of a battery energy storage project in Italy, while a project sale in Latin America shifted to the second half of the year. Overall, we expect our electricity sales revenue to grow steadily, as we enhance the performance of our existing IPP portfolio and advance construction in our target markets, with more meaningful contributions expected next year.”
Xinbo Zhu, Senior VP and CFO, added, “In the second quarter, we delivered $1.7 billion in revenue and a gross margin of 29.8%. Non-recurring operating expenses, including impairments to projects and manufacturing assets, reduced profitability, resulting in net income attributable to shareholders of $7 million, or a net loss of $0.08 per diluted share. We continue to manage cash flow prudently, prioritizing disciplined capital deployment. Operating cash inflow was $189 million, and we ended the quarter with a cash position of $2.3 billion.”
Second Quarter 2025 Results
Total module shipments recognized as revenues in Q2 2025 were 7.9 GW, up 14% quarter-over-quarter (“qoq”) and down 4% year-over-year (“yoy”). Of the total, 672 MW were shipped to the Company’s own utility-scale solar power projects.
Net revenues were $1.7 billion in Q2 2025, up 42% sequentially and 4% yoy, mainly due to higher sales of battery energy storage systems and solar modules.
Gross profit was $505 million, compared to $140 million in Q1 2025 and $282 million in Q2 2024. Gross margin was 29.8%, compared to 11.7% and 17.2%, respectively. The gross margin sequential and yoy increases were primarily driven by a release of unrealized profit upon sales-type leasing of a U.S. project, higher margin contribution from battery energy storage systems, and the benefit from a U.S. anti-dumping (“AD”) and countervailing duty (“CVD”) true-up adjustment.
Operating expenses were $378 million, up from $195 million in Q1 2025 and $234 million in Q2 2024. The increase was primarily caused by impairment charges related to certain solar and storage assets, as well as manufacturing assets. Operating expenses represented 22.3% of revenue, compared to 16.3% in Q1 2025 and 14.3% in Q2 2024.
Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) in Q2 2025 was $7 million, or a net loss of $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $34 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the Q1 2025, and net income of $4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q2 2024.
Adjusted net loss attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. (non-GAAP) was $23 million, and adjusted loss per share – diluted was $0.53 per share in Q2 2025, compared to an adjusted net loss of $60 million or adjusted $1.07 per share in Q1 2025, and a net income of $4 million or $0.02 per share in Q2 2024. Adjusted net loss attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted loss per share – diluted in Q2 2025 and Q1 2025 exclude the recognition of income using hypothetical liquidation at book value (“HLBV”) method. The Company uses the HLBV method to attribute income and loss to its tax equity investors. Please see Recurrent Energy – HLBV for definition and About Non-GAAP Financial Measures for reconciliation to nearest GAAP measures.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities in Q2 2025 was $189 million, driven by changes in working capital, specifically a decrease in inventories, compared to net cash flow used in operating activities of $264 million in Q1 2025 and $429 million in Q2 2024.
Total debt, including financing liabilities, was $6.3 billion as of June 30, 2025, including $2.5 billion, $3.5 billion, and $0.3 billion related to CSI Solar, Recurrent Energy, and convertible notes, respectively. Total debt rose from $5.7 billion as of March 31, 2025, mainly due to new borrowings for development of projects and operational assets. Total non-recourse debt as of June 30, 2025, was $1.8 billion.
Business Segments
The Company operates in two reportable segments: CSI Solar, focused on solar modules and battery energy storage manufacturing and products, and Recurrent Energy, focused on utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage project development and operation.
Recurrent Energy
As of June 30, 2025, the Company held a leading position with a total global solar project development pipeline of approximately 27 GWp and a battery energy storage project development pipeline of 80 GWh.
The business model consists of three key drivers:
- Electricity revenue from operating portfolio to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies, with some project ownership sales to manage cash flow and debt level;
- Asset sales (solar power and battery energy storage) in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model, as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets; and
- Power services (O&M) through long-term operations and maintenance (“O&M”) contracts, currently with nearly 14 GW of contracted projects, to drive stable and long-term recurring earnings and synergies with the project development platform.
Project Development Pipeline – Solar
As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s total solar project development pipeline was 27.3 GWp, including 2.0 GWp under construction, 4.2 GWp of backlog, and 21.1 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage development, defined as follows:
- Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project’s risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. Typically, this occurs after the project has received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements and offtake contracts, including feed-in tariff (“FIT”) arrangements and power purchase agreements (“PPAs”). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs.
- Advanced pipeline projects are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement.
- Early-stage pipeline projects are early-stage projects controlled by the Company that are in the process of securing interconnection.
While the magnitude of the Company’s project development pipeline is an important indicator of potential expanded power generation and battery energy storage capacity as well as potential future revenue growth, the development of projects in its pipeline is inherently uncertain. If the Company does not successfully complete the pipeline projects in a timely manner, it may not realize the anticipated benefits of the projects to the extent anticipated, which could adversely affect its business, financial condition, or results of operations. In addition, the Company’s guidance and estimates for its future operating and financial results assume the completion of certain solar projects and battery energy storage projects that are in its pipeline. If the Company is unable to execute on its actionable pipeline, it may miss its guidance, which could adversely affect the market price of its common shares and its business, financial condition, or results of operations.
HLBV
The Company applies the HLBV method to account for its contractual relationships with tax equity investors in U.S. solar energy and battery energy storage projects. This method which allocates income or loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests reflects the changes in the amounts that tax equity investors would hypothetically receive upon liquidation at the beginning and end of each reporting period, after considering any capital transactions, such as contributions or distributions, between our subsidiaries and tax equity investors.
The following table presents the Company’s total solar project development pipeline.
|
Solar Project Development Pipeline (as of June 30, 2025) – MWp*
|
Region
|
Under
|
Backlog
|
Advanced
|
Early-Stage
|
Total
|
North America
|
276
|
547
|
427
|
5,024
|
6,274
|
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
|
1,073
|
1,704**
|
872
|
4,767
|
8,416
|
Latin America
|
128**
|
823
|
352
|
5,666
|
6,969
|
Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan
|
171
|
275
|
430
|
1,289
|
2,165
|
China
|
300
|
780**
|
–
|
2,100
|
3,180
|
Japan
|
52
|
33
|
80
|
127
|
292
|
Total
|
2,000
|
4,162
|
2,161
|
18,973
|
27,296
|
*All numbers are gross MWp.
**Including 63 MWp under construction and 551 MWp in backlog that are owned by or already sold to third parties.
Project Development Pipeline – Battery Energy Storage
As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s total battery energy storage project development pipeline was 80.2 GWh, including 6.4 GWh under construction and in backlog, and 73.8 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage development.
The table below sets forth the Company’s total battery energy storage project development pipeline.
|
Battery Energy Storage Project Development Pipeline (as of June 30, 2025) – MWh
|
Region
|
Under
|
Backlog
|
Advanced
|
Early-Stage
|
Total
|
North America
|
600
|
200
|
600
|
20,644
|
22,044
|
EMEA
|
43
|
2,708
|
4,493
|
31,790
|
39,034
|
Latin America
|
–
|
–
|
1,320
|
1,385
|
2,705
|
Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan
|
440
|
240
|
740
|
2,580
|
4,000
|
China
|
–
|
1,200
|
–
|
6,600
|
7,800
|
Japan
|
8
|
936
|
2,031
|
1,650
|
4,625
|
Total
|
1,091
|
5,284
|
9,184
|
64,649
|
80,208
CSI Solar
Solar Modules and Solar System Kits
CSI Solar shipped 7.9 GW of solar modules and solar system kits to more than 70 countries in Q2 2025. The top five markets ranked by shipments were the U.S., China, Pakistan, Spain, and Australia.
CSI Solar’s revised manufacturing capacity expansion targets are set forth below.
|
Solar Manufacturing Capacity, GW*
|
June 2025
Actual
|
December 2025
Plan
|
Ingot
|
31.0
|
31.0
|
Wafer
|
37.0
|
37.0
|
Cell
|
36.2
|
32.4
|
Module
|
59.0
|
51.2
|
*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice
e-STORAGE: Battery Energy Storage Solutions
As of June 30, 2025, e-STORAGE contracted backlog, including contracted long-term service agreements, was $3 billion. These are signed orders with contractual obligations to customers, providing significant earnings visibility over a multi-year period.
The table below sets forth e-STORAGE’s manufacturing capacity expansion targets.
|
e-STORAGE Manufacturing Capacity Expansion Plans*
|
June 2025
|
December 2025
|
December 2026
|
SolBank Battery Energy Storage Solutions (GWh)
|
10
|
15
|
24
|
Battery Cells (GWh)
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
*Nameplate annualized capacities (single-shift basis) at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change
Business Outlook
The Company’s business outlook is based on management’s current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, the anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management’s views and estimates are subject to change without notice.
In Q3 2025, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 14% and 16%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 5.0 GW to 5.3 GW. Total battery energy storage shipments by CSI Solar in Q3 2025 are expected to be in the range of 2.1 GWh to 2.3 GWh, including approximately 250 MWh to the Company’s own projects.
For the full year of 2025, the Company expects CSI Solar’s total module shipments to be in the range of 25 GW to 27 GW, including approximately 1 GW to the Company’s projects. CSI Solar’s total battery energy storage shipments are expected to be in the range of 7 GWh to 9 GWh, including approximately 1 GWh to the Company’s own projects. The Company’s total revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.6 billion to $6.3 billion.
Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We expect third quarter margins to moderate as difficult market conditions persist, and storage profitability reflects more recent orders at normalized levels. We narrowed our full year module volume guidance and maintained our storage volume guidance, supported by increased visibility into the second half. Full year revenue expectations have been adjusted to reflect certain project sales shifting into 2026 and a more measured view on module pricing. The second half will remain challenging, with rising solar supply chain prices and ongoing trade uncertainties. We will continue to navigate these conditions with discipline, maintaining a prudent balance between growth and profitability.”
Recent Developments
Canadian Solar
On May 29, 2025, Canadian Solar announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company’s sustainability strategy and performance, including progress towards achieving its sustainability goals. The sustainability disclosures in the report are aligned with the global standards set by the SASB and GRI, with reference to the IFRS set by the ISSB.
CSI Solar
On July 16, 2025, Canadian Solar announced its residential energy storage system, EP Cube, designed by its subsidiary, Eternalplanet, won the prestigious Red Dot Award 2025. This award recognizes EP Cube as one of the most well-designed residential energy storage products globally. Earlier this year, EP Cube also received several other international design awards, including the If Design Award and MUSE Design Award Gold.
On June 3, 2025, Canadian Solar announced the completion of Large-Scale Fire Testing for its SolBank 3.0 energy storage system. The successful test demonstrated that SolBank 3.0 meets key fire safety criteria by containing thermal events within a single enclosure, providing enhanced safety assurance for utility-scale deployments.
Recurrent Energy
On July 17, 2025, Canadian Solar announced it closed project financing and tax equity for Blue Moon Solar located in Harrison County, Kentucky. U.S. Bank, through its subsidiary U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, is providing both tax equity and construction financing for the project, totaling $260 million. Constellation will purchase power and renewable energy certificates produced by the 94 MW energy facility. Blue Moon Solar is currently under construction and expected to reach commercial operation in 2026. Recurrent Energy will own and operate the project after it is energized.
On July 7, 2025, Canadian Solar announced that the 1,200 MWh Papago Storage facility in Maricopa County, Arizona, has reached commercial operation. The project is now dispatching stored energy to Arizona Public Service (APS), the state’s largest electric utility. Papago Storage is the first of three Recurrent Energy projects with tolling agreements in place with APS to become operational.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
|
The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company’s CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses.
|
Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
|
Three Months Ended and As of June 30, 2025
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
CSI Solar
|
Recurrent
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Net revenues
|
$ 1,731,803
|
$ 106,135
|
$ (144,067)
|
$ 1,693,871
|
Cost of revenues
|
1,346,248
|
71,757
|
(229,164)
|
1,188,841
|
Gross profit
|
385,555
|
34,378
|
85,097
|
505,030
|
Operating expenses
|
264,815
|
108,815
|
3,967
|
377,597
|
Income (loss) from
|
120,740
|
(74,437)
|
81,130
|
127,433
|
Other segment items (1)
|
(46,299)
|
Income before income taxes
|
81,134
|
Supplementary Information:
|
Interest expense
|
$ (15,983)
|
$ (25,521)
|
$ (3,303)
|
$ (44,807)
|
Interest income
|
7,264
|
2,296
|
360
|
9,920
|
Depreciation and
|
131,433
|
14,344
|
—
|
145,777
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,454,276
|
$ 346,844
|
$ 54,914
|
$ 1,856,034
|
Restricted cash – current and
|
340,258
|
67,917
|
—
|
408,175
|
Non-recourse borrowings
|
—
|
1,809,269
|
—
|
1,809,269
|
Other short-term and long-
|
2,443,265
|
1,478,119
|
—
|
3,921,384
|
Convertible notes – non-
|
—
|
—
|
274,510
|
274,510
|
Green bonds – non-current
|
—
|
163,586
|
—
|
163,586
|
Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
CSI Solar
|
Recurrent Energy
|
Elimination and unallocated items
|
Total
|
Net revenues
|
$ 2,922,061
|
$ 231,377
|
$ (262,942)
|
$ 2,890,496
|
Cost of revenues
|
2,376,968
|
173,715
|
(305,711)
|
2,244,972
|
Gross profit
|
545,093
|
57,662
|
42,769
|
645,524
|
Operating expenses
|
422,516
|
144,096
|
6,284
|
572,896
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
122,577
|
(86,434)
|
36,485
|
72,628
|
Other segment items (1)
|
(87,225)
|
Loss before income taxes and
|
(14,597)
|
Supplementary Information:
|
Interest expense
|
$ (32,865)
|
$ (46,490)
|
$ (5,939)
|
$ (85,294)
|
Interest income
|
15,338
|
5,974
|
704
|
22,016
|
Depreciation and amortization,
|
261,276
|
28,216
|
—
|
289,492
|
(1) Includes interest expense, net, loss on change in fair value of derivatives, net, foreign exchange loss, net and investment income, net.
The following table summarizes the revenues generated from each product or service.
|
Three Months
June 30, 2025
|
Three Months
March 31, 2025
|
Three Months
June 30, 2024
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
CSI Solar:
|
Solar modules
|
$ 1,022,266
|
$ 797,422
|
$ 1,207,816
|
Solar system kits
|
73,812
|
85,526
|
114,869
|
Battery energy storage solutions
|
432,399
|
155,310
|
225,805
|
EPC and others
|
61,613
|
35,037
|
36,418
|
Subtotal
|
1,590,090
|
1,073,295
|
1,584,908
|
Recurrent Energy:
|
Solar power and battery energy storage asset
|
48,091
|
72,151
|
12,752
|
Power services
|
18,809
|
16,499
|
16,853
|
Revenue from electricity, battery energy storage
|
36,881
|
34,680
|
20,920
|
Subtotal
|
103,781
|
123,330
|
50,525
|
Total net revenues
|
$ 1,693,871
|
$ 1,196,625
|
$ 1,635,433
|
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
CSI Solar:
|
Solar modules
|
$ 1,819,688
|
$ 2,119,966
|
Solar system kits
|
159,338
|
214,116
|
Battery energy storage solutions
|
587,709
|
477,278
|
EPC and others
|
96,650
|
63,226
|
Subtotal
|
2,663,385
|
2,874,586
|
Recurrent Energy:
|
Solar power and battery energy storage asset
|
120,242
|
18,796
|
Power services
|
35,308
|
31,009
|
Revenue from electricity, battery energy storage
|
71,561
|
40,153
|
Subtotal
|
227,111
|
89,958
|
Total net revenues
|
$ 2,890,496
|
$ 2,964,544
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net revenues
|
$ 1,693,871
|
$ 1,196,625
|
$ 1,635,433
|
$ 2,890,496
|
$ 2,964,544
|
Cost of revenues
|
1,188,841
|
1,056,131
|
1,353,339
|
2,244,972
|
2,429,697
|
Gross profit
|
505,030
|
140,494
|
282,094
|
645,524
|
534,847
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling and distribution
|
109,479
|
90,767
|
131,692
|
200,246
|
220,104
|
General and administrative
|
252,671
|
105,651
|
100,911
|
358,322
|
195,604
|
Research and development
|
24,719
|
24,284
|
25,578
|
49,003
|
59,857
|
Other operating income, net
|
(9,272)
|
(25,403)
|
(23,737)
|
(34,675)
|
(37,440)
|
Total operating expenses
|
377,597
|
195,299
|
234,444
|
572,896
|
438,125
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
127,433
|
(54,805)
|
47,650
|
72,628
|
96,722
|
Other income (expenses):
|
Interest expense
|
(44,807)
|
(40,487)
|
(33,022)
|
(85,294)
|
(67,889)
|
Interest income
|
9,920
|
12,096
|
14,122
|
22,016
|
48,424
|
Gain (loss) on change in fair
|
(5,760)
|
(9,039)
|
81
|
(14,799)
|
(16,613)
|
Foreign exchange gain
|
(7,318)
|
(4,586)
|
12,486
|
(11,904)
|
25,399
|
Investment income (loss),
|
1,666
|
1,090
|
(835)
|
2,756
|
(666)
|
Total other expenses
|
(46,299)
|
(40,926)
|
(7,168)
|
(87,225)
|
(11,345)
|
Income (loss) before income
|
81,134
|
(95,731)
|
40,482
|
(14,597)
|
85,377
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(34,311)
|
23,122
|
(5,283)
|
(11,189)
|
(14,960)
|
Equity in losses of affiliates
|
(2,053)
|
(4,045)
|
(7,775)
|
(6,098)
|
(6,770)
|
Net income (loss)
|
44,770
|
(76,654)
|
27,424
|
(31,884)
|
63,647
|
Less: net income (loss)
|
37,573
|
(42,683)
|
23,602
|
(5,110)
|
47,473
|
Net income (loss) attributable
|
$ 7,197
|
$ (33,971)
|
$ 3,822
|
$ (26,774)
|
$ 16,174
|
Earnings (loss) per share – basic
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ (0.69)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.77)
|
$ 0.21
|
Shares used in computation –
|
67,167,296
|
66,962,686
|
66,413,750
|
67,065,556
|
66,289,155
|
Earnings (loss) per share –
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ (0.69)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.77)
|
$ 0.21
|
Shares used in computation –
|
67,167,296
|
66,962,686
|
66,984,783
|
67,065,556
|
66,813,754
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 44,770
|
$ (76,654)
|
$ 27,424
|
$ (31,884)
|
$ 63,647
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|
Foreign currency
|
95,175
|
2,091
|
(59,897)
|
97,266
|
(113,710)
|
Gain (loss) on changes
|
865
|
(504)
|
769
|
361
|
1,649
|
Gain (loss) on interest
|
(8,148)
|
(3,081)
|
(481)
|
(11,229)
|
484
|
Share of gain (loss) on
|
(629)
|
(1,232)
|
(159)
|
(1,861)
|
975
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
132,033
|
(79,380)
|
(32,344)
|
52,653
|
(46,955)
|
Less: comprehensive
to non-controlling
|
41,855
|
(40,768)
|
15,637
|
1,087
|
35,974
|
Comprehensive income
|
$ 90,178
|
$ (38,612)
|
$ (47,981)
|
$ 51,566
|
$ (82,929)
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,856,034
|
$ 1,701,487
|
Restricted cash
|
388,025
|
551,387
|
Accounts receivable trade, net
|
915,302
|
1,118,770
|
Accounts receivable, unbilled
|
176,542
|
142,603
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
2,874
|
5,220
|
Inventories
|
1,247,923
|
1,206,595
|
Value added tax recoverable
|
232,744
|
221,539
|
Advances to suppliers, net
|
211,625
|
124,440
|
Derivative assets
|
10,936
|
14,025
|
Project assets
|
371,434
|
394,376
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
796,174
|
436,635
|
Total current assets
|
6,209,613
|
5,917,077
|
Restricted cash
|
20,150
|
11,147
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
3,307,521
|
3,174,643
|
Solar power and battery energy storage systems,
|
1,981,087
|
1,976,939
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
397,146
|
473,500
|
Advances to suppliers, net
|
97,985
|
118,124
|
Investments in affiliates
|
262,015
|
232,980
|
Intangible assets, net
|
32,212
|
31,026
|
Project assets
|
1,347,421
|
889,886
|
Right-of-use assets
|
430,534
|
378,548
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
78,150
|
75,215
|
Other non-current assets
|
648,097
|
232,465
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 14,811,931
|
$ 13,511,550
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE INTERESTS AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$ 2,275,211
|
$ 1,873,306
|
Convertible notes
|
—
|
228,917
|
Accounts payable
|
1,016,152
|
1,062,874
|
Short-term notes payable
|
610,288
|
637,512
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
3,427
|
3,927
|
Other payables
|
1,040,789
|
984,023
|
Advances from customers
|
143,224
|
204,826
|
Derivative liabilities
|
2,336
|
13,738
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
24,972
|
21,327
|
Other current liabilities
|
559,163
|
388,460
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,675,562
|
5,418,910
|
Long-term borrowings
|
3,455,442
|
2,731,543
|
Convertible notes
|
274,510
|
—
|
Green bonds
|
163,586
|
146,542
|
Liability for uncertain tax positions
|
5,770
|
5,770
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
119,790
|
204,832
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
321,310
|
271,849
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
620,101
|
582,301
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
10,636,071
|
9,361,747
|
Redeemable non-controlling interests
|
205,363
|
247,834
|
Equity:
|
Common shares
|
835,543
|
835,543
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
575,449
|
590,578
|
Retained earnings
|
1,558,984
|
1,585,758
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(115,175)
|
(196,379)
|
Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders’ equity
|
2,854,801
|
2,815,500
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,115,696
|
1,086,469
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
3,970,497
|
3,901,969
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE
|
$ 14,811,931
|
$ 13,511,550
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Operating Activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 44,770
|
$ (76,654)
|
$ 27,424
|
$ (31,884)
|
$ 63,647
|
Adjustments to net
|
366,084
|
161,770
|
174,201
|
527,854
|
332,551
|
Changes in operating
|
(222,298)
|
(349,319)
|
(630,963)
|
(571,617)
|
(1,117,023)
|
Net cash provided by
|
188,556
|
(264,203)
|
(429,338)
|
(75,647)
|
(720,825)
|
Investing Activities:
|
Purchase of property,
|
(172,729)
|
(256,380)
|
(390,248)
|
(429,109)
|
(660,310)
|
Purchase of solar
|
(219,695)
|
(128,707)
|
(10,936)
|
(348,402)
|
(184,277)
|
Other investing
|
(55,882)
|
(83,897)
|
2,515
|
(139,779)
|
12,947
|
Net cash used in investing
|
(448,306)
|
(468,984)
|
(398,669)
|
(917,290)
|
(831,640)
|
Financing Activities:
|
Proceeds from
|
—
|
—
|
297,000
|
—
|
297,000
|
Capital contributions
|
—
|
14,680
|
—
|
14,680
|
—
|
Repurchase of shares
|
(24,221)
|
(21,404)
|
(70,624)
|
(45,625)
|
(70,624)
|
Other financing
|
495,276
|
550,962
|
(38,778)
|
1,046,238
|
684,634
|
Net cash provided by
|
471,055
|
544,238
|
187,598
|
1,015,293
|
911,010
|
Effect of exchange rate
|
18,985
|
(41,153)
|
(61,483)
|
(22,168)
|
(112,736)
|
Net increase (decrease) in
|
230,290
|
(230,102)
|
(701,892)
|
188
|
(754,191)
|
Cash, cash equivalents
|
$ 2,033,919
|
$ 2,264,021
|
$ 2,894,133
|
$ 2,264,021
|
$ 2,946,432
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
|
$ 2,264,209
|
$ 2,033,919
|
$ 2,192,241
|
$ 2,264,209
|
$ 2,192,241
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release also contains adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted earnings (loss) per share – diluted that are not determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. or earnings (loss) per share, respectively, each of which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted earnings (loss) per share – diluted exclude from net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and earnings (loss) per share certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing financial performance such as the effects of HLBV method to account for its tax equity arrangements. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate the analysis and communication of the Company’s financial performance as compared to its previous financial results. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful and meaningful to investors to facilitate their analysis of the Company’s financial performance. These non-GAAP measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The table below provides a reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP financial measures.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ 7,197
|
$ (33,971)
|
$ 3,822
|
$ (26,774)
|
$ 16,174
|
Non-GAAP income
|
Less: HLBV effects
|
(30,248)
|
(25,902)
|
—
|
(56,150)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net
|
$ (23,051)
|
$ (59,873)
|
$ 3,822
|
$ (82,924)
|
$ 16,174
|
GAAP earnings (loss) per
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ (0.69)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.77)
|
$0.21
|
Non-GAAP income adjustment items:
|
Less: HLBV effects
|
(0.45)
|
(0.38)
|
—
|
(0.83)
|
—
|
Add: HLBV effects
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings
|
$ (0.53)
|
$ (1.07)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (1.60)
|
$0.21
|
Shares used in computation –
|
67,167,296
|
66,962,686
|
66,984,783
|
67,065,556
|
66,813,754
|
Shares used in computation –
|
67,167,296
|
66,962,686
|
66,984,783
|
67,065,556
|
66,813,754