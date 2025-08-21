Cheche Group Schedules First Half 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CCG) (“Cheche” or the “Company”), China’s leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss results for the first half of 2025 on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The earnings release and related investor deck will be available prior to the event in the “Quarterly Results” section under “Financials”, while the live webcast will be available in the “Events” section under the “News & Events” header on the investor relations website ir.chechegroup.com.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call will be as follows:

Participant (toll-free): 1-888-346-8982

Participant (international): 1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong LT: 852-301-84992

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945

Mainland China Toll-Free : 4001-201203

Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start time and request Cheche’s fourth quarter and full year earnings call.

The Company intends to make the webcast replay available for one year.

About Cheche Group Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Cheche is a leading auto insurance technology platform with a nationwide network of around 101 branches licensed to distribute insurance policies across 25 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China. Capitalizing on its leading position in auto insurance transaction services, Cheche has evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform that offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions in China. Learn more at https://www.chechegroup.com/en.

Cheche Group Inc.:

IR@chechegroup.com

Crocker Coulson

crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

(646) 652-7185