BANGKOK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chulalongkorn University, as the sole partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Thailand, has released the findings of the Global Gender Gap Report 2025, highlighting that gender equality is not merely a social issue but a key strategy for national economic development.



Chula Partners with World Economic Forum to Launch 2025 Gender Gap Report: Thailand Leads in Education and Health

In 2025, Thailand has shown progress in several areas, especially in women’s education and health:

Education: Perfect score of 1.000 – Ranked 1st in the world

Perfect score of 1.000 – Ranked 1st in the world Health and Survival : Score 0.977 – Ranked 29th in the world / 1st in the region

: Score 0.977 – Ranked 29th in the world / 1st in the region Economic Participation and Opportunity : Score 0.786 – Ranked 17th in the world / 3rd in the region

: Score 0.786 – Ranked 17th in the world / 3rd in the region Political Empowerment: Score 0.786 – Ranked 105th in the world / 5th in the region

Thailand’s overall score is 0.728, an increase from the previous year, placing the country 66th globally and 3rd in the region.

Despite leading the world in education and possessing strong potential, Thai women still face limited opportunities in policy-level leadership positions, reflecting that ability alone is not sufficient if opportunities and power remain restricted.

Thailand’s Strengths:

Equal access to education at all levels

World-leading levels of women’s health

Continuously increasing economic participation by women

Development Strategies:

Increase the proportion of women in leadership roles.

Improve support systems and environments that empower women’s potential.

Close the gender gap to foster innovation, growth, and sustainable social cohesion in Thailand.

Read the full report: https://www.weforum.org/publications/global-gender-gap-report-2025/

Continue reading on website: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/253258/

