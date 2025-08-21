Citi Launches Real-Time Funding Capabilities for Corporate Clients in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Citi today announced the launch of Citi Real-Time Funding (RTF) for corporate clients in Singapore, building on its leadership in real-time liquidity solutions.

Already live in Australia, Hong Kong SAR and U.K., Citi RTF enables the automated movement of funds between cross-border accounts based on pre-defined rules set by the client, helping them ensure that cash is available when and where it’s needed.

In the first half 2025, Citi RTF has processed more than 150 transactions across 4 clients and 3 currencies (AUD / EUR / HKD).

This expansion provides Singapore-based clients with unprecedented control and flexibility over their cash, enabling instant, 24/7, cross-border liquidity transfers eliminating the need to manually transfer funds or rely on end-of-day sweeps.

Our corporate clients operate in an increasingly interconnected and fast-paced global economy, where the ability to manage liquidity in real-time is paramount,” said Rupa Mankad, Citi’s Asia South & Singapore Head of Liquidity Management Services. “This launch of our Real-Time Funding solution in Singapore empowers businesses with continuous access to their funds, offering greater efficiency, improved working capital management and stronger control over their financial positions across borders. This is a key part of our strategy to grow our Real-Time Liquidity offering with new products and expanded reach.”

Citi RTF is a differentiated offering that can help corporate treasurers optimize liquidity and make funding decisions with real-time data, while also automating traditionally manual processes for 24/7 account monitoring and complex cash forecasting to support their operations.

Real-Time Intercompany Transfers: Seamless and instant movement of funds between different entities within a corporate group.

Seamless and instant movement of funds between different entities within a corporate group. 24/7 Availability: Access to and deployment of liquidity around the clock, overcoming time zone limitations.

Access to and deployment of liquidity around the clock, overcoming time zone limitations. Enhanced Cross-Border Capabilities: Facilitates efficient liquidity management across multiple jurisdictions without delays.

This enhanced offering in Singapore underscores Citi’s position as a leader in real-time liquidity solutions, which includes capabilities like Real-Time Liquidity Sharing, Real-Time Multi-Banking, and Real-Time Funding.